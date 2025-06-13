Kanpur minor’s rape accused held after encounter with police

A 26-year-old man accused of raping a six-year-old girl was arrested following an encounter with police in Ghatampur area here on Thursday, police said. The accused sustained a bullet injury in his right leg in the retaliatory police firing. As per the police, the accused, who was known to the victim, lured her behind a religious site on the pretext of giving her chocolate before outraging her modesty. (For Representation)

He allegedly raped the minor girl, leaving her severely injured on Tuesday night. The survivor was immediately shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital where her condition remains critical. “The child is under severe psychological trauma. The brutality has deeply impacted her psyche,” said Dr Sanjay Kala, principal, GSVM medical college, Kanpur.

“We are ensuring she receives psychological care alongside treatment. A paediatric psychologist has been consulted and through counselling and treatment, we aim to bring her out of this traumatic state. She will recover fully,” he added.

