Two chain snatchers nabbed, 8 cases solved: Pune police

Two thieves who snatched a woman’s gold chain after asking for a water bottle were finally caught after a detailed technical investigation that involved the examination of nearly 350 CCTV cameras on Wednesday. With their arrest, we have solved eight cases which include two each from Ranjangaon and Chakan, and one each from Karjat, Shikrapur, Alandi, and Shirur police stations respectively, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Ranjangaon police, in coordination with the local crime branch, chased the suspects across several districts, including Beed, for ten consecutive days, setting up traps along their route.

The accused have been identified as Maruti alias Govind Ramnath Andhale, 38, a resident of Limbodi from Devi Nimgaon and Sharad Bapu Pawar, 39, a resident of Loni Sayyadmir located in Ashti taluka of Beed district.

The police seized gold ornaments weighing 10 tolas and 200 milligrams worth ₹10.10 lakh from the duo, which were linked to eight different thefts. Additionally, a motorcycle used in the crimes was also recovered, investigators told HT.

According to the additional superintendent of police Ramesh Chopade, the theft took place on June 1 at Dhangarwada snacks centre in Ranjangaon Ganpati Chowk, where complainant Vandana Shete was standing. Two individuals arrived on a motorcycle and asked for a bottle of water. While returning the change, one of them snatched an 11-gram gold mangal sutra from her neck and fled. CCTV footage from the area revealed the use of a TVS Apache sports bike, he said.

All CCTV footage from the various crime scenes was collected, analyzed, and used to map the movement of the suspects. Traps were set along their suspected routes for over ten days but the thieves skillfully avoided arrest each time. However, the effort proved fruitful when police constable Umesh Kutwal received a tip-off that Maruti Andhale was heading towards Shirur from Ahilyanagar on a sportbike.

Acting swiftly, the local crime branch team laid a trap near the Satra Kaman bridge in Shirur and apprehended Andhale. During interrogation, he confessed to having committed the crimes along with his accomplice Pawar.

“With their arrest, we have solved eight cases which include two each from Ranjangaon and Chakan, and one each from Karjat, Shikrapur, Alandi, and Shirur police stations respectively. The successful arrest of these habitual hardcore criminals and the recovery of stolen property by our men shows the commitment and efficiency of our detection teams in tackling organized chain snatching crimes across multiple districts,” said Rural SP Sandeep Gill.