Maharashtra daily Covid tally hovers between 8k-10k

Even in terms of deaths, the daily toll has been hovering around 150 for over two weeks. On Sunday, the state reported 9,336 cases and 123 deaths, along with reconciling 183 earlier deaths
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Health workers collect swab samples for Covid-19 test ahead of the monsoon session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday, July 3. (HT photo)

Amid concerns of a third Covid-19 wave hitting the state in the coming months, Maharashtra has seen its daily caseload between the 8,000-10,000 for close to a month, according to health department data. Even in terms of deaths, the daily toll has been hovering around 150 for over two weeks.

On Sunday, the state reported 9,336 cases and 123 deaths, along with reconciling 183 earlier deaths. A total of 3,378 more people recovered.

Experts said the reason behind the daily numbers being the same, more or less, is due to over half a dozen districts still reporting large numbers of cases. Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force, said, “The reason we are not seeing a fall is because of the alarming number of cases from districts such as Palghar, Raigad, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The number of cases being reported in these districts needs detailed investigation. At the same time, we also need to ensure that the unlocking is mindful, and that we maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

