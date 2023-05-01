63rd Maharashtra Day: Wishes pour in from PM Modi, President Murmu, others

On the occasion of the '63rd Maharashtra Day', leaders across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and other prominent figures on Monday extended their wishes to the people of the state.

Maharashtra observes May 1 as a public holiday. (Representational Image)(source:Twitter/@nitinagarwalINC)

“Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come,” Modi tweeted

President Murmu said Maharashtra is a land of saints, heroes, artists and personalities who left an indelible mark of their talent and contribution in many other fields.

“My heartiest wishes to all the countrymen especially the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of the foundation day of Maharashtra state. Wishing the people of Maharashtra a bright future along with the steady progress of the state,” Murmu wrote.

President Murmu also said that Maharashtra is the birth blace of unique personalities like, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

On this special day, the chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, paid his respects to the brave souls who made the ultimate sacrifice during the “Samyukta Maharashtra Movement”. He reached Martys' Chowk, also known as Hutatma Smarak Chowk on Monday, and laid floral tributes as a mark of remembrance for those who gave their lives for the cause of Maharashtra's formation.

In the video shared by news agency ANI Shinde was seen offering floral tributes to the martyrs.

“On the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Day today, Varsha saluted the national flag by hoisting the flag. After this, present at the Martyrs' Chowk and offer floral tributes to the Martyrs who sacrificed for the establishment of Maharashtra. Minister of Tourism @MPLodha was present on the occasion,” Eknath Shinde wrote on Twitter.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also wished as he wrote, “Maharashtra of dynamic, fast development! Happy Maharashtra Day to all! Jai Maharashtra!”

Late on Sunday night, the UBT-Shiv Sena leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, reached Hutatma Chowk, also known as Martyrs Memorial Square, to pay his respects to the brave souls.

The National Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar, took to Twitter to express his wishes on Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day. In his message, he emphasized the need for collective efforts towards the all-round development of Maharashtra while maintaining the principles of progressive Maharashtra and equality.

Why is Maharashtra Day celebrated on May 1?

In the year 1960, Maharashtra and Gujarat were carved out of the state of Bombay under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956. The state of Maharashtra came into existence on this day - 62 years ago - after major protests by Marathi speaking people for a separate state.

Significance of Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra observes May 1 as a public holiday. Educational institutes, banks, government offices, and several establishments remain shut as people celebrate their culture. Liquor sales across the state are also reportedly prohibited on Maharashtra Diwas.

