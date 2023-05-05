MES raises black flags at Fadnavis during north Belagavi rally

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was greeted with black flags and t-shirts by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) members on Thursday for campaigning against its candidate in Belagavi north constituency.

Hundreds of activists of MES, who wore black shirts, showed black flags to Fadnavis soon after he climbed the stage to address the gathering at Tilak Chowk in Belagavi north constituency.

The MES, hoping to win Belagavi south and rural constituencies among the six constituencies it is contesting, had appealed to the Maharashtra political leaders not to campaign for their parties where it is contesting.

Soon after Fadnavis entered the venue at Tilak Chowk, about a hundred MES workers wore black shirts and displayed black flags and shawls at him. “Go back betrayer Fadnavis,” they shouted.

Subsequently, the police took several of them into custody and released them after Fadnavis’s programme ended, officials close to the developments said.

With the entry of Maharashtra politicians, the MES suffered a setback as it is worried about its poll prospects.

With the hope of winning at least two out of the six seats in the Belagavi district, MES had recently met and appealed to the chiefs of Congress, BJP and Shiv Sena factions to refrain from all election activities.

However, besides Fadnavis, Congress has deputed its leaders and former Maharashtra chief ministers Prithviraj Chauhan and Ashok Chavan for campaigning.

Chauhan commenced his campaign on Tuesday, and Ashok Chavan campaigned on Thursday. Both leaders held separate road shows and held public rallies.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Ekanath Shinde is expected to campaign for the MES and is likely to arrive in Belagavi next week, leaders close to developments said.

Prithviraj Chauhan, in the election-bound Marathi-dominated belts of the district, visited Marathi dwelling places. Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis are expected to campaign for BJP this week.

“We are helpless and don’t know what to do as political parties from our state (Maharashtra) are not supporting us. Our many representations and requests asking them not to campaign for their parties were not considered. They betrayed us by giving false promises,” said MES spokesman Vikas Kalghatagi.

The current field status shows that Marathas, who backed BJP in the last election in Belagavi South, are turning back to MES over the candidate field. Marathas, who elected BJP’s Abhay Patil, are now campaigning for MES candidate Ramakant Konduskar the president of Shriram Sena Hindustan, the above-cited leaders said.

The organisation also expects a positive response from Belagavi North as BJP has not continued with its leader Anil Benake, who represented the last term, the leaders added.

Since there were negative reports on Benake, BJP has fielded Lingayat candidate Dr Ravi Patil. Lingayat community has about 50,000 while Marathas in the constituency have about 75,000 votes, according to officials close to the matter.

Leaders said the Marathas played a major role in electing Benake in the last election and are disappointed for not rejecting him this term and have turned back to MES.

MES has fielded former Belagavi City Corporation corporator Amar Yellurkar, an advocate by profession.

Benake defeated Feroz Saith and represented Congress twice in 2013 and 2018. Benake, who successfully contested against Saith, defeated him by a margin of over 16,000 votes in the 2018 election.