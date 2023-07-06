Maha political crisis: Ajit Pawar moved poll panel to stake claim over NCP 2 days before taking oath

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) under the symbols order for use of the name and symbol of the veteran politician Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party barely days following a split in the political unit, people familiar with the matter said.

The petition filed by Ajit Pawar to stake claim to the party symbol was received by the Commission on June 30 (FILE PHOTO)

The election symbol of NCP is an analogue alarm clock, drawn on the Indian flag.

“Along with the petition, the ECI also received approximately 40 affidavits dated June 30 from Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) on the same day.

These documents were officially received by the Commission on July 5, 2023,” the person said.

According to the person mentioned above, the petition filed by Ajit Pawar to stake claim to the party symbol was received by the Commission on June 30, implying that his petition predates his appointment as deputy CM (July 2). The ECI has also received an undated resolution which unanimously elected Ajit Pawar as the President of the NCP, the person added.

The Nationalist Congress Party has 53 MLAs, eight MLCs and five MPs. Meanwhile, an email on July 3, 2023, from Jayant R Patil, the President of the Maharashtra State NCP has been filed as a caveat.

“The Commission has also been informed, through a letter dated July 3, 2023, from Jayant R. Patil, that a disqualification proceeding has been initiated against nine members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The proceeding has been filed before the competent authority,” the person mentioned above added.

ECI will take appropriate action in accordance with the existing legal framework to address the matters brought before it.

HT on Wednesday reported (NCP) factions have written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) apprising the body of the split in the party.

On Sunday, senior leader Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP lawmakers joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government.

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have since signed off on a string of tit-for-tat disqualifications and appointments that have marked the beginning of a bitter battle for control of the party in what is turning out to be a play-by-play repeat of the Shiv Sena split that brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government

