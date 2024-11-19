Menu Explore
Maharashtra Election 2024: What’s open and closed on polling day | Full list

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 19, 2024 03:14 PM IST

The polling for all 288 assembly seats will be held on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday across the state for Wednesday to ensure maximum voter participation in the assembly elections, the voting for which will be held on the day.

A voter gets finger marked before voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)
Maharashtra has 288 assembly seats and polling will be conducted in a single day. There is a direct contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

Here's a look at what's open and closed:

No curbs on public transport: Public transport will function normally. In Mumbai, the state capital, the Metro and BEST buses will operate till midnight, allowing voters to travel conveniently to cast votes.

Hospitals and emergency services open: Emergency services like hospitals, pharmacies and ambulances will remain operational throughout the day.

Holiday in educational institutions: All schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed across Maharashtra. This is to ensure all eligible staff and students can participate as voters.

Govt/private offices: All government offices will be closed. Employees of private companies in Mumbai have been granted a paid holiday to enable them to vote.

Banks closed statewide: While all public and private sector banks will remain closed, online banking services and ATMs will be functional.

Holiday at stock markets: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), both headquartered in the financial capital, will remain closed. Trading activities will resume on the following business day, i.e. Thursday.

Alcohol shops shut: Liquor shops will remain shut, in line with the standard election protocols.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
