Maharashtra election results: MVA leaders question EVMs as Mahayuti takes massive lead

As result trends show the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance to be on its way to a massive victory in Maharashtra, the opposition group Maha Vikas Aghadi is sparking a row over the electronic voting machine (EVM). Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that they should pay attention to the EVMs. (ANI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi termed the results trend as a "surprise", asking how such a difference occurred in the numbers.

"All the surveys showed a close contest or Maha Vikas Aghadi was given an edge...I went to so many places in Maharashtra where people told me that they would vote for us but we should pay attention to EVMs," Chaturvedi told news agency ANI.

The Sena UBT leader said that the results are unacceptable for her, "mentally", adding that such numbers raise doubts about whether it was "truly a free and fair election?"

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also raked up the EVM topic. She said that discussions on the voting machines should definitely be held, and on how elections were postponed.

Shrinate questioned the alleged extra time given to the Mahayuti government to launch their schemes. "We will deliver to the expectations of the people surely," the leader said in support of her Congress-led alliance.

The Congress leader also termed the result predictions for the party to be "disappointing", adding that the grand old party could have done better in the 2024 Maharashtra elections.

At present, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, is leading on 215 seats and has registered 6 confirmed wins.

Meanwhile, the opposition grouping, Maha Vikas Aghadi, made up of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP(SP), is ahead on just 56 seats and has one confirmed win.

Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly took place on Wednesday, November 20, with the voter turnout standing at 66.05 per cent. The 2019 state Assembly polls had seen a lower voter turnout, 61 per cent.