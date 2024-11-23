Menu Explore
Maharashtra election results: NCP veteran Nawab Malik, daughter Sana trailing

ByHT News Desk
Nov 23, 2024 12:49 PM IST

Maharashtra election results: Nawab Malik contested from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar, while daughter Sana has been fielded in Anushakti Nagar.

Veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik is trailing by 32,967 votes in the Mankhurd-Shivajinagar constituency, as per the latest Election Commission trends.

His daughter Sana is also trailing in Anushakti Nagar, a seat her father represented twice in 2019 and 2009. According to the latest EC trends, NCP(SP) candidate Fahad Ahmed is leading in the constituency.

Nawab Malik contested from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat against Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi, who has been an MLA since 2009. The fight in this seat is that of the Muslim vote.

Maharashtra assembly election results LIVE updates

“Today, I filed a nomination from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency as an NCP candidate. I had filed the form as an Independent candidate also. But the party has sent the AB form and we submitted it at 2.55 pm and now I am the official candidate of NCP,” the 65-year-old leader.

Malik's candidature from the NCP was opposed by Mahayuti allies BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He was arrested in 2022 on charges of having links with Dawood Ibrahim's associates, but no court has proven these allegations yet.

He was granted interim bail in 2023, which was extended by the Supreme Court in January.

NCP candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Nawab Malik and party candidate from Anushakti Nagar Assembly Constituency, Sana Malik during a roadshow.(ANI)
NCP candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Nawab Malik and party candidate from Anushakti Nagar Assembly Constituency, Sana Malik during a roadshow.(ANI)

Malik was charged for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the ED claimed that in 2005, he conspired with the sister of gangster Dawood Ibrahim to usurp a property in Kurla using a fabricated power of attorney.

Maharashtra assembly election results


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 126 seats, driving the charge in Maharashtra.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (SHS) follows closely with 54 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is leading in 38 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RSHYVSWBHM) is leading in 2 seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing, with a lead in 51 seats. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are leading in 19 seats each. Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) is ahead in 13 seats.

