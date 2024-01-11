SC extends NCP leader Nawab Malik’s bail by six months in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended by six months the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. He was granted interim bail on August 11 last year and the same was extended to October 12. (File photo)

The bail was extended after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing money laundering charges against him raised no objection considering his poor health condition.

A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal extended the medical bail granted to Malik.

He was granted interim bail on August 11 last year and the same was extended to October 12 for a further period of three months. This period was to expire on Thursday.

Advocate Gaurav Agarwal who appeared for Mailk sought a further extension of six months noting that his medical condition remained unchanged.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju did not oppose the request.

He said, “On medical grounds, the bail can be extended for a further period of six months.”

The bench said, “The respondent ED has no objection to the bail being granted. Under this circumstance, application is allowed, and the interim bail is extended for six months.”

Malik was arrested in February 2022 in connection with a money laundering case and had approached the Supreme Court challenging a July 13, 2023, order of the Bombay high court refusing him bail.

While admitting his appeal for hearing on August 11, the top court released him on interim bail considering his renal ailment.

Malik had furnished medical reports to show that his left kidney is non-functional while the right kidney is functioning at optimum level. He further indicated his other parameters showing infection in kidney were high.

In its August 11 order, the Court had said, “The appellant (Malik) is in Criti Care Asia Hospital at Mumbai being treated for ailments relating to kidney and other ailments... We make it clear that we are passing this order strictly on the basis of medical condition of the appellant and we have not entered into the merit of the appellant’s case.”

Malik has been charged for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as the ED claimed that in 2005, he conspired with the sister of gangster Dawood Ibrahim to usurp a property in Kurla using a fabricated power of attorney.

Based on investigations conducted by the federal agency, proceeds of crime were generated through the rent and other income from the land, amounting to ₹15.99 crore.

According to the ED chargesheet, this money was used for terror funding in active collaboration with terror organisations.