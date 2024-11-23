Anushakti Nagar election results: Fahad Ahmed, actor Swara Bhasker's husband, leading

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Fahad Ahmed is leading by 5,536 votes in Anushakti Nagar constituency.



According to latest EC data, Ahmed, who is the husband of actor Swara Bhasker, is ahead of Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidate Sana Malik.



Sana Malik is the daughter of NCP heavyweight Nawab Malik, who is also trailing in Mankhurd-Shivajinagar. Anushakti Nagar is a part of the Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency.



“She is an educated woman. There is a perception that Muslim women do not get many opportunities. However, she is an architect and lawyer, who has been among the people for 5 years...I am sure that she will win with a big margin,” Nawab Malik had said about his daughter.



In the 2019 elections, Nawab Malik had won the seat by defeating undivided Shiv Sena's Tukaram Kate.



“It is a big challenge for me. When there is direct competition and the matter is to retain your father's seat, a lot of people have their eyes on the results. I have contested the elections of BMC in 2017. And when I lost that election, since then I have been working on the ground in Anushakti Nagar Vidhan Sabha seat... I am connected to the people,” Sana Malik had told ANI days before polling.



"It is challenging as it (Anushakti Nagar Vidhan Sabha seat) is my father's seat, but I am confident as I have been working among the people for the last 7 years," she said.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Fahad Ahmed campaigns in Anushkati Nagar assembly constituency. Actress Swara Bhaskar and congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar were present.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)