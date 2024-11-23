Anushakti Nagar election results: Fahad Ahmed, actor Swara Bhasker's husband, leading
Anushakti Nagar election result: Fahad Ahmed is pitted against Sana Malik, the daughter of NCP heavyweight Nawab Malik.
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Fahad Ahmed is leading by 5,536 votes in Anushakti Nagar constituency.
According to latest EC data, Ahmed, who is the husband of actor Swara Bhasker, is ahead of Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidate Sana Malik.
Sana Malik is the daughter of NCP heavyweight Nawab Malik, who is also trailing in Mankhurd-Shivajinagar. Anushakti Nagar is a part of the Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency.
Maharashtra assembly election results LIVE updates
“She is an educated woman. There is a perception that Muslim women do not get many opportunities. However, she is an architect and lawyer, who has been among the people for 5 years...I am sure that she will win with a big margin,” Nawab Malik had said about his daughter.
In the 2019 elections, Nawab Malik had won the seat by defeating undivided Shiv Sena's Tukaram Kate.
“It is a big challenge for me. When there is direct competition and the matter is to retain your father's seat, a lot of people have their eyes on the results. I have contested the elections of BMC in 2017. And when I lost that election, since then I have been working on the ground in Anushakti Nagar Vidhan Sabha seat... I am connected to the people,” Sana Malik had told ANI days before polling.
"It is challenging as it (Anushakti Nagar Vidhan Sabha seat) is my father's seat, but I am confident as I have been working among the people for the last 7 years," she said.
Maharashtra assembly election results
Counting of votes for the Maharashtra elections started at 8 am. According to latest EC data at 11:58 am, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is leading on 220 out of 288 seats.
ALSO READ: 'Fishy': Sanjay Raut's 'conspiracy' reaction to Mahayuti's strong performance in Maharashtra
The BJP is emerging as the single largest party with 126 seats, the Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde at 56 seats and Ajit Pawar's NCP at 38 seats.
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc is ahead on 51 seats. In Maharashtra, the polling for the Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, with a turnout of over 66 percent, surpassing the 61 percent recorded in the 2019 elections.