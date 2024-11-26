Maharashtra government formation Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi amid chief minister suspense

Maharashtra government formation Live Updates: Suspense over who will be the next chief minister in the state continues

Maharashtra government formation Live Updates: The Mahayuti alliance, which won the Maharashtra elections by a massive margin, is yet to announce who will be the next chief minister of the state. The Mahayuti alliance secured 235 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections, with the BJP winning 131 seats they contested in, and the Shiv Sena and NCP winning 57 and 41 seats respectively....Read More

Deputy chief minister and BJP senior leader Devendra Fadnavis as well as current chief minister from the Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde, are in the running to be the next chief minister, although no decisions have been announced yet.

The alliance leaders have indicated that they will all discuss the potential options for chief minister together.

Several Shiv Sena leaders have stated that their support for CM Eknath Shinde to continue in the position, even holding an aarti at the Dagdusheth Ganpati temple hoping for the same.

Devendra Fadnavis has arrived in Delhi to meet the BJP's central leadership amid the suspense over the CM decision.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said that the process for government formation was underway in the state and that further decisions would be made in consultation with the BJP central leadership.

The counting of votes wrapped up on November 23 after voting for all 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly took place on November 20. The state recorded a voter turnout of 66.05 per cent.