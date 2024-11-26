Maharashtra government formation Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi amid chief minister suspense
Maharashtra government formation Live Updates: The Mahayuti alliance, which won the Maharashtra elections by a massive margin, is yet to announce who will be the next chief minister of the state. The Mahayuti alliance secured 235 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections, with the BJP winning 131 seats they contested in, and the Shiv Sena and NCP winning 57 and 41 seats respectively....Read More
Deputy chief minister and BJP senior leader Devendra Fadnavis as well as current chief minister from the Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde, are in the running to be the next chief minister, although no decisions have been announced yet.
The alliance leaders have indicated that they will all discuss the potential options for chief minister together.
Several Shiv Sena leaders have stated that their support for CM Eknath Shinde to continue in the position, even holding an aarti at the Dagdusheth Ganpati temple hoping for the same.
Devendra Fadnavis has arrived in Delhi to meet the BJP's central leadership amid the suspense over the CM decision.
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said that the process for government formation was underway in the state and that further decisions would be made in consultation with the BJP central leadership.
The counting of votes wrapped up on November 23 after voting for all 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly took place on November 20. The state recorded a voter turnout of 66.05 per cent.
Maharashtra government formation Live Updates: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday raised questions over the results of the assembly polls and said he would discuss the issue with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with other alliance leaders of the MVA.
"All of our leaders were in the elections field. Our party workers were also there with all their power. Everyone was hopeful that the election results would be in the favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi. For eg, our candidate for Nanded Lok Sabha bye-election won but all our Vidhan Sabha candidates lost. How can there be so much of a difference?" he asked.
Maharashtra government formation Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi
Maharashtra government formation Live Updates: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, seen as a front runner for the chief minister's post, arrived in the national capital late Monday night for meetings with top party leaders.
Fadnavis is likely to meet home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda to discuss the formation of the next government in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra government formation Live Updates: Rashmi Shukla reinstated as DGP after polls
Maharashtra government formation Live Updates: The Maharashtra government has reinstated IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as the Director General of Police (DGP) and head of the state police force, according to an order issued by the state home department on Monday evening.
Senior IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Verma had temporarily taken over as the DGP of Maharashtra, a day after Rashmi Shukla was removed from the position due to a directive from the Election Commission ahead of the polls.
