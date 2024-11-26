When will new Maharashtra CM be announced? BJP leaders claim there's no hurry

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided not to rush into announcing its candidate for the Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra, as the party focuses on finalizing the distribution of ministerial portfolios within the newly formed government, reports news agency PTI citing sources within the party. The report claims that a decision on who will lead the state will be delayed until the coalition’s internal discussions on cabinet formation are completed. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference in Mumbai.(ANI)

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Governor asked outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to continue in a caretaker capacity following his resignation. Despite the resounding victory of the BJP-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance in the state assembly elections, there is still no consensus among the allies about who should occupy the top post.

A senior Maharashtra BJP leader told PTI, "We have secured a decisive mandate, and the priority now is to work out a comprehensive plan for government formation. That includes finalising ministerial portfolios and distribution of key posts such as district guardian ministers."

"The central leadership is in no hurry to name a candidate for the chief minister's post," the leader added.

Devendra Fadnavis frontrunner to be CM

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls by winning 230 (BJP-132, Shiv Sena-57, NCP-41) out of a total of 288 seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won only 20 seats; Congress managed 16, and the NCP (SCP), led by Sharad Pawar, won just 10 seats.

While Devendra Fadnavis, a former chief minister, is the frontrunner for the top post, Shiv Sena leaders have expressed their desire to see Eknath Shinde continue as the chief minister. Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party has also not ruled out Fadnavis' candidacy.

Why the delay in announcing Maharashtra CM

The BJP’s careful approach to the matter stems from past instances of local rivalries, with some lawmakers, such as Mahendra Thorave from Raigad district, opposing certain appointments due to longstanding disputes. This has led to a more cautious stance, as the party aims to ensure that all coalition members are in agreement before moving forward with the formation of the state government.

With the state's 288-member assembly, a Maharashtra cabinet can have a maximum of 43 ministers, both cabinet and junior. There are 36 districts, and for a chief minister it becomes imperative that each of them gets representation.

"With the ongoing parliamentary session, the central leadership is stretched thin, holding meetings with both Maharashtra BJP leaders and allies while also handling floor management in Parliament," a party leader noted.

As for the announcement of the chief minister candidate, the source said, "The BJP central body will appoint an observer or a team of observers who will visit Mumbai. They will meet the MLAs and senior party functionaries to finalise the cabinet formula. Once that is done, they will announce the party's choice for the leader of the legislative wing."