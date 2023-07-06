Pawar v Pawar, the numbers game: Who is in Ajit's camp? Who remains with Sharad?

The political turmoil in Maharashtra continues with the rebellion growing stronger against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar whose party has now sought the disqualification against the nine NCP MLAs, including his nephew Ajit Pawar, who joined the BJP-Sena government.

The ongoing power struggle within the party has now boiled down to a question of numbers. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar appeared to be ahead in number game with more NCP MLAs supporting him than his uncle Sharad as the warring factions held their separate meetings on Wednesday to show their strength, escalating the battle between them to control the outfit.

As many as 32 of the 53 NCP MLAs attended the meeting called by the Ajit Pawar group, while 15 MLAs were present at the conclave addressed by the NCP chief, sources in both factions said.

Addressing separate meetings, their first after the July 2 split in the 24-year-old party, Sharad Pawar criticised his nephew Ajit Pawar for joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government as they took jibe at each other over the former's age and use of his photo.

Maharashtra political crisis: Here’s a full list of the NCP MLAs backing Ajit Pawar:

Chhagan Bhujbal

2. Dilip Walse Patil

3. Dhananjay Munde

4. Hasan Mushrif

5. Aditi Tatkare

6. Sanjay Bansode

7. Anil Patil

8. Manik Kokate

9. Dharmarao Atram

10. Nilesh Lanke

11. Daulat Daroda

12. Atul Beneke

13. Ashutosh Kale

14. Sunil Tinagare

15. Indraneel Naik

16. Anna Bansode

17. Dilip Bankar

18. Babban Shinde

19. Yashwant Mane

20. Dilip Mohite

21. Manohar Chandrikapure

22. Sangram Jagtap

23. Rajesh Patil

24. Sunil Shelke

25. Narhari Zirwal

26. Datta Bharne

27. Shekhar Nikam

28. Deepak Chavan

29. Rajendera Karemore

30. Nitin Pawar

31. Prakash Solanke

Let's recap: What's the fracas over NCP name and symbol between Pawar duo?

Full list of the NCP MLAs backing Sharad Pawar:

Ashok Pawar Jitendra Awhad Rohit Pawar Anil Deshmukh Kiran Lahamte Rajendra Shinne Suman Patil Balasaheb Patil Rajesh Tope Sandeep Kshirsagar Mansing Naik Chetan Tupe Sunil Bhusara Jayant Patil Prajakat Tanpure

Others:

Nawab Malik Balasaheb Ajibe Makrand Jadhav-Patil Saroj Ahire Chandrakant Navghare Babasaheb Patil

