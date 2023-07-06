Pawar v Pawar, the numbers game: Who is in Ajit's camp? Who remains with Sharad?
The ongoing power struggle within the party has now boiled down to a question of numbers.
The political turmoil in Maharashtra continues with the rebellion growing stronger against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar whose party has now sought the disqualification against the nine NCP MLAs, including his nephew Ajit Pawar, who joined the BJP-Sena government.
As many as 32 of the 53 NCP MLAs attended the meeting called by the Ajit Pawar group, while 15 MLAs were present at the conclave addressed by the NCP chief, sources in both factions said.
Addressing separate meetings, their first after the July 2 split in the 24-year-old party, Sharad Pawar criticised his nephew Ajit Pawar for joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government as they took jibe at each other over the former's age and use of his photo.
Maharashtra political crisis: Here’s a full list of the NCP MLAs backing Ajit Pawar:
- Chhagan Bhujbal
2. Dilip Walse Patil
3. Dhananjay Munde
4. Hasan Mushrif
5. Aditi Tatkare
6. Sanjay Bansode
7. Anil Patil
8. Manik Kokate
9. Dharmarao Atram
10. Nilesh Lanke
11. Daulat Daroda
12. Atul Beneke
13. Ashutosh Kale
14. Sunil Tinagare
15. Indraneel Naik
16. Anna Bansode
17. Dilip Bankar
18. Babban Shinde
19. Yashwant Mane
20. Dilip Mohite
21. Manohar Chandrikapure
22. Sangram Jagtap
23. Rajesh Patil
24. Sunil Shelke
25. Narhari Zirwal
26. Datta Bharne
27. Shekhar Nikam
28. Deepak Chavan
29. Rajendera Karemore
30. Nitin Pawar
31. Prakash Solanke
Full list of the NCP MLAs backing Sharad Pawar:
- Ashok Pawar
- Jitendra Awhad
- Rohit Pawar
- Anil Deshmukh
- Kiran Lahamte
- Rajendra Shinne
- Suman Patil
- Balasaheb Patil
- Rajesh Tope
- Sandeep Kshirsagar
- Mansing Naik
- Chetan Tupe
- Sunil Bhusara
- Jayant Patil
- Prajakat Tanpure
Others:
- Nawab Malik
- Balasaheb Ajibe
- Makrand Jadhav-Patil
- Saroj Ahire
- Chandrakant Navghare
- Babasaheb Patil