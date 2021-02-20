Maharashtra: One killed, three injured in road accident in Nagpur
A 24-year-old woman was killed and three others injured when their car crashed into a divider in Maharashtra's Nagpur city in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
The accident occurred near Law College on Amravati Road of the city, when the victims' speeding car crashed into a divider and overturned, an official said.
Barkha Harish Khurana, a resident of Shanti Nagar, died on the spot, while her younger brother and two cousins suffered injuries, the official said.
The injured were rushed to a hospital, where two of them are in a critical condition, he said.
A case under section 279 (rash driving) and other relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this regard, the official added.
