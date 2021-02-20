IND USA
Maharashtra: One killed, three injured in road accident in Nagpur
india news

Maharashtra: One killed, three injured in road accident in Nagpur

The accident occurred near Law College on Amravati Road of the city, when the victims' speeding car crashed into a divider and overturned, an official said.
PTI, Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:35 PM IST

A 24-year-old woman was killed and three others injured when their car crashed into a divider in Maharashtra's Nagpur city in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Law College on Amravati Road of the city, when the victims' speeding car crashed into a divider and overturned, an official said.

Barkha Harish Khurana, a resident of Shanti Nagar, died on the spot, while her younger brother and two cousins suffered injuries, the official said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where two of them are in a critical condition, he said.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) and other relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this regard, the official added.

Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant attends the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Narendra Modi via video conferencing in Panaji on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Goa CM Pramod Sawant pitches for resumption of iron ore mining at PM's meet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • In his pitch before the Prime Minister during the NITI Aayog meeting, Sawant sought ‘amendments’ for small states like Goa to enable them to also benefit from Central government projects.
india news

Man murders 17-year-old girl in Begumpur

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:31 PM IST
A 17-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death with a hammer on Friday evening at her home in outer Delhi’s Begumpur by a man whose proposal she had recently turned down, the police said on Saturday
india news

Seminar addresses challenges faced by entrepreneurs with disabilities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Experts working with entrepreneurs with disabilities held a digital conference earlier this month, where they stressed on the need to focus on the challenges specific to the community
india news

PWD asks police to lodge case against new makeshift temple at Chandni Chowk

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Leaders of three major political parties — the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress — on Saturday made a beeline for the new makeshift Hanuman temple that has come up on the central verge of Chandni Chowk main road, even as the Public Works Department (PWD) wrote to the Delhi Police asking them to take action against the construction
File photo: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Odisha's per capita income to decline by over 2% due to Covid-19

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:22 PM IST
  • The per capita income of Odisha rose from 48,499 in 2011-12 to 104,566 in 2019-20, registering an increase of about 115.60 per cent over the period.
NHRC has ordered the rehabilitation and resettlement of five revenue villages displaced due to tiger and wildlife conservation projects in Satkosia(HT PHOTO)
india news

NHRC asks Odisha chief sec to rehabilitate Satkosia villagers

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:54 PM IST
  • The present case relates to the rehabilitation of forest dwellers, whose villages, came under the tiger conservation project and they were forced to evict, but with no resettlement and rehabilitation measures were taken by the government.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has said that his government would do whatever was possible within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Quota crisis in Karnataka: Panchamasalis to hold rally in Bengaluru on Sunday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier this month ordered for a detailed assessment and report on the socio-economic conditions of the Panchamasali Lingayats.
A medical worker administers Covid-19 vaccine doses to Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, at the Police Control Room (PCR).(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 test mandatory for incoming travellers at Srinagar airport

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The test reports will be issued on the spot before letting the travellers go, an official spokesman said.
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone.(Reuters)
india news

J&K high court orders FIR against Facebook India, others in online fraud case

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:45 PM IST
In an order dated February 17, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur said the in-charge, cyber cell of police would register an FIR and the same would be investigated by the concerned branch dealing with cyber offences.
BJP chief JP Nadda holds a meeting of party leaders on Saturday.(Twitter/@BJP4India)
india news

PM Modi to address crucial meeting of BJP office-bearers on Sunday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Earlier this month, BJP president JP Nadda had appointed election in-charges for the poll-bound states Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and union territory of Puducherry.
People got suspicious two days ago when chickens started dying in two farms in Kodiyathur and Vengeri villages prompting authorities to send samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal which confirmed the presence of avian flu, officials said. (Image used for representation).(FILE PHOTO.)
india news

All you need to know about H5N8 strain of avian flu

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:33 PM IST
  • The H5N8 is a sub-type of the Influenza A virus that causes flu-like symptoms in birds and mammals. Before Russia reported its first case of human transmission H5N8 was largely believed to be restricted to birds and poultry.
File photo for representation.(AFP Photo)
india news

Govt extends special campaign to provide tap water connections in schools

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Under the 100-day campaign of the Jal Jeevan Mission, states like Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have reported provision of tap water in all schools and anganwadi centres, while Punjab has reported provision of piped water supply in all schools, the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement.
Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
india news

Time-tested relationship with Maldives poised to take quantum jump: Jaishankar

PTI, Male
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The two ministers discussed Covid-19 recovery, various projects being undertaken under Indian assistance, and cooperation in multilateral platforms.
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.(HT file)
india news

CM Sarbananda Sonowal appeals to PM for special exemption to Assam

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:24 PM IST
The chief minister also requested for the intervention of the ministry of power to explore possibilities of reduction in the tariff for NTPC's Bongaigaon unit for Assam.
