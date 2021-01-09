Maharashtra orders probe into Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 infants

Maharashtra's home minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the state government has ordered a high-level level probe into the fire at a hospital in Bhandara district that killed 10 infants. “Those found responsible for negligence will be strictly punished,” he told news agency ANI.

Pramod Khandate, the civil surgeon of the Bhandara district, said seven infants were rescued from the Bhandara Civil Hospital, nearly 65km away from Nagpur, immediately after the fire broke out at around 2am. Khandate said there were 17 newborns, aged between a month and three months, admitted at the SNCU unit of the hospital when the fire broke out. A doctor and a nurse were on duty at the time of the incident. The nurse first noticed the smoke coming from the neonatal section and informed the hospital authorities. The fire brigade was called immediately, which rescued seven babies, who were then shifted to another ward, he added.

The cause of the fire in the four-storey building is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit could have caused the tragedy. It was said that electric warmers were being used at the neonatal unit at the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the several political leaders who expressed grief over the accident. "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," PM Modi tweeted.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also issued a statement demanding an investigation.

"The government should carry out a thorough inquiry into the incident and initiate action against those who are responsible for the death of 10 infants. It is a very painful accident," he said.