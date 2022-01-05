Maharashtra Police take custody of Kalicharan Maharaj

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday took the custody of Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj from the Chhattisgarh Police. Kalicharan Mahraj was arrested from a town near Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh last month in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

A court in Raipur granted transit remand of the seer to Maharashtra Police. He will be produced before a court in Pune on Thursday.

Kalicharan Maharaj was apprehended from a rented room near Bageshwar Dam, about 25 km from Khajuraho town in Madhya Pradesh. The other accused in the case include Mohanrao Shete, Dipak Nagpure and Capt. Digendra Kumar.

The seer had moved a court in Raipur seeking bail but it was rejected on Monday.

On December 31, he was sent to judicial custody till January 13 by Raipur court.

The seer allegedly used abusive words against the Father of the Nation during a Dharma Sansad (religiour parliament) and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.