Maha political crisis LIVE: 37 rebel Sena MLAs send letter to Maha Dy Speaker, declare Shinde their leader
- Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday alleged that the BJP is behind the political instability in the state and said that the alliance is extending its support to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates | June 24: Battling the political crisis faced by the party-led MVA government in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for "not attending" legislative party meeting held on Wednesday. Shiv Sena's Chief Whip, Sunil Prabhu had issued a letter to party MLAs, asking them to be present in the meeting.
Meanwhile rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati, on Thursday sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal stating that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in legislature. It also informed that Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as chief whip of the legislature party in place of Sunil Prabhu.
As per news agency ANI, Shinde now has the support of 44 MLAs in total, out of which 37 are from Shiv Sena and 7 are Independents.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 06:07 AM
BJP trying to topple Maha govt to ensure requisite votes for presidential polls: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday flayed the BJP for trying to “topple” the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra in an “unethical and unconstitutional” manner, claiming that the motive behind the act is to secure requisite votes for the upcoming presidential polls.
"The BJP government is bulldozing democracy. I feel very sad, and it is unfortunate that it is demolishing the federal structure of this country. It is attempting to topple the Maharashtra government in an unethical and unconstitutional manner," Banerjee told reporters as per news agency PTI.
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 05:49 AM
You cannot scare us by disqualification: Eknath Shinde
"You cannot scare us by giving the names of 12 MLAs for disqualification because we are followers of the Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. We know the law, so we do not pay heed to threats," tweets rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for "not attending" legislative party meeting held on Wednesday.