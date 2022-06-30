Maharashtra highlights: Uddhav Thackeray congratulates new CM Eknath Shinde Maharashtra crisis highlights: Uddhav Thackeray submitted his resignation (as CM) to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, but was asked to be in charge of the top post till an alternate arrangement is made. Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde file image. By , OPEN APP Highlights: Eknath Shinde took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday, a day after Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation from the top post bringing to an end the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON maharashtra uddhav thackeray devendra fadnavis + 1 more Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully