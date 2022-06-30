Home / India News / Maharashtra highlights: Uddhav Thackeray congratulates new CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra crisis highlights: Uddhav Thackeray submitted his resignation (as CM) to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, but was asked to be in charge of the top post till an alternate arrangement is made. 
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Highlights: Eknath Shinde took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday, a day after Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation from the top post bringing to an end the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 30, 2022 10:34 PM IST

    Sena legacy war reignites after Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra CM

    Shinde, who along with 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camped in Gujarat, Assam and then Goa during the rebellion, triggered a fresh legacy war with the Thackeray family after he named his rebel group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

  • Jun 30, 2022 09:45 PM IST

    Former Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray congratulates new CM Eknath Shinde

  • Jun 30, 2022 09:20 PM IST

    Who will be opposition leader in Maha?

    On who will be opposition leader, Pawar said “We have not discussed this issue so far. In the coming days, we will discuss it.”

  • Jun 30, 2022 08:52 PM IST

    ‘This entire episode wouldn’t have happened if….' says Pawar

    Pawar: Had this decision to support Shinde was taken two and half years back, this entire episode wouldn’t have happened.

  • Jun 30, 2022 08:41 PM IST

    Sena has faced multiple rebellions: Pawar

    “I don’t thing Shiv Sena is finished. Previously also Chhagan Bhujbal rebelled but he and his supporters later lost elections. Narayan Rane too later faced defeat. Sena has faced multiple rebellions,” says NCP chief.

  • Jun 30, 2022 08:36 PM IST

    Fadnavis did not seem very happy, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

    Uddhav Thackeray had given entire responsibility of legislative proceedings to Eknath Shinde. Not sure if the outcome (Shinde’s rebellion) was due to this, says Pawar.

    On Fadnavis as Dy CM, Pawar says his face was reflective that Fadnavis was not very happy. But as RSS Swayamsevak, he must have followed orders from the top.

  • Jun 30, 2022 08:31 PM IST

    Shinde showed his ability and became successful: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

    “Those who went to Assam with Shinde were hoping that their leader will become Dy CM. I think Even Shinde wasn't aware of the top post being offered to him. In BJP, once the order comes –either from Delhi or Nagpur – it is followed without any compromise,” says Sharad Pawar.

  • Jun 30, 2022 08:18 PM IST

    Home Minister Amit Shah extends wishes to Shinde and Fadnavis

  • Jun 30, 2022 08:14 PM IST

    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends greetings to Fadnavis

  • Jun 30, 2022 08:03 PM IST

    PM Modi congratulates Fadnavis for taking charge as Maha deputy CM

    “Congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra’s growth trajectory,” tweets PM Modi.

  • Jun 30, 2022 08:02 PM IST

    PM Modi congratulates Eknath Shinde for taking charge as Maha CM

    “I would like to congratulate Shri @mieknathshinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights,” tweets PM Modi.

  • Jun 30, 2022 07:54 PM IST

    ‘Victory of ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray,’ says Eknath Shinde after taking oath

    “This is the victory of the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and 'Dharmaveer' Anand Dighe. Our government will work in the interest of the general people and for the development of the state,” says Eknath Shinde after taking oath.

  • Jun 30, 2022 07:41 PM IST

    Eknath Shinde sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis takes oath as deputy CM

    BJP leader Fadnavis takes oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra.
    BJP leader Fadnavis takes oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra.
  • Jun 30, 2022 07:28 PM IST

    Eknath Shinde's supporters rejoice after rebel Sena leader named Maha CM | Video

    In videos doing rounds on the internet, the Shinde supporters can be seen rejoicing on their leader's elevation to the top post.

  • Jun 30, 2022 07:09 PM IST

    Fadnavis to be deputy CM of Maharashtra, announces Amit Shah

    'With big heart, in the interest of Maharashtra,' Fadnavis accepts deputy CM post, announces Amit Shah.

  • Jun 30, 2022 07:02 PM IST

    Eknath Shinde supporters celebrate in Nashik

    Supporters of Maharashtra CM-designate Eknath Shinde celebrate in Nashik following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of the state.

  • Jun 30, 2022 06:42 PM IST

    Fadnavis should be deputy CM, says BJP prez Nadda

    BJP central leadership asks Devendra Fadnavis to become Maharashtra deputy CM, says party president JP Nadda

  • Jun 30, 2022 06:17 PM IST

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulates Shinde

    “Mr. Congratulations to Eknath Shinde on his election as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra! Sincerely hope that the interests of Maharashtra will be safeguarded by him,” tweets NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

  • Jun 30, 2022 06:15 PM IST

    ‘Heartfelt thanks to my friend & colleague Fadnavis,’ tweets Shinde

    After being named as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, Shinde took to Twitter to thank PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP party president JP Nadda and ‘his friend and colleague’ Devendra Fadnavis.

  • Jun 30, 2022 05:40 PM IST

    ‘Fadnavis showed a big heart…': Maharashtra's CM-designate Eknath Shinde hails BJP

    Maharashtra chief minister-designate Eknath Shinde said he had been apprising then chief minister UddhavThackeray about the issues the MLAs were facing from time to time, but no attention was paid to it.

    Here are the top quotes

  • Jun 30, 2022 05:33 PM IST

    Thane police to keep an eye on social media to maintain peace

    The Thane police are keeping a close watch on the activity on social media to avoid any incidents of violence, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Jun 30, 2022 05:29 PM IST

    Shinde supporters celebrate outside Vidhan Bhavan

  • Jun 30, 2022 05:23 PM IST

    Shiv Sainiks exchange sweets outside Shinde's residence

    Visuals from Thane. (By Praful Gangurde/ HT)
    Visuals from Thane. (By Praful Gangurde/ HT)

    As Eknath Shinde was announced to be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sainiks exchanged sweets outside his residence in Thane and sweetened Shinde's photo and expressed happiness.

  • Jun 30, 2022 04:56 PM IST

    On becoming CM, Shinde says - ‘Decision by Fadnavis despite…’

    "It was the decision taken by Devendra Fadnavis to make Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik the CM despite the BJP having more MLAs," says Eknath Shinde.

  • Jun 30, 2022 04:54 PM IST

    Had been apprising CM Thackeray about the issues the MLAs: Shinde

    I had been apprising CM Thackeray about the issues the MLAs were facing time to time. There was no attention paid to it: Eknath Shinde.

  • Jun 30, 2022 04:51 PM IST

    ‘We quit MVA for development of the state,’ says Eknath Shinde, to take CM oath at 7:30pm today

    Eknath Shinde - we quit MVA for the development of the state and the constituencies of MLAs

  • Jun 30, 2022 04:46 PM IST

    Eknath Shinde to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM at 7.30 pm, says Fadnavis

    Fadnavis : seniors from BJP and Shinde camp as well as independents will be inducted in the cabinet during expansion

  • Jun 30, 2022 04:41 PM IST

    BJP will extend its support to Shinde camp, says Fadnavis

    “BJP will extend its support to Shinde camp which has 39 MLAs and 16 independents and smaller party MLAs. The Shinde led government will resolve many issues which have been stalled for last two and a half years effectively,” says Fadnavis.

  • Jun 30, 2022 04:37 PM IST

    Eknath Shinde will be chief minister, announces Devendra Fadnavis

    “I wouldn't be part of the government,” said Fadnavis. Shinde will be sworn in today, he added.

  • Jun 30, 2022 04:31 PM IST

    Devendra Fadnavis addresses media, to be sworn in as Maha CM today

    Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis is addressing a joint press conference at Raj Bhavan.

  • Jun 30, 2022 04:27 PM IST

    Eknath Shinde met BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's residence

  • Jun 30, 2022 04:03 PM IST

    Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM today: Sources

    Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM today, Shinde to be his deputy, say Govt sources.

  • Jun 30, 2022 03:26 PM IST

    Congress, Sena leaders met Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree 

  • Jun 30, 2022 03:16 PM IST

    Eknath Shinde arrives at the residence of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai

    Image shared by  news agency ANI.
    Image shared by  news agency ANI.
  • Jun 30, 2022 03:09 PM IST

    'Not fair to democracy,' Chhattisgarh CM on Maha crisis

    “BJP is unable to tolerate the opposition. They (BJP) were engaged in toppling the government through 'saam daam, dand, bhed' and were successful in that. I think this is not fair for democracy,” says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on the political situation in Maharashtra

  • Jun 30, 2022 02:57 PM IST

    Eknath Shinde arrives at Mumbai airport

  • Jun 30, 2022 02:45 PM IST

    Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde lands in Mumbai, to meet governor shortly

    Rebel leader Eknath Shinde has landed in Mumbai from Goa. He will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake claim to form the government.

  • Jun 30, 2022 02:17 PM IST

    Raj Thackeray's 1st reaction after Uddhav's exit

    Raj Thackeray in his first reaction to Uddhav's resignation and the subsequent collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government took a veiled dig at Uddhav Thackeray indicating that the CM's chair was Uddhav's good fortune, not an accomplishment.

  • Jun 30, 2022 01:43 PM IST

    Fadnavis, Shinde to reach Raj Bhavan at 3.30pm to stake claim to form govt

    BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde will reach Raj Bhavan at 3.30pm on Thursday to stake claim to form the Maharashtra government. 

  • Jun 30, 2022 01:08 PM IST

    We're not against Thackeray family, ready to talk to Uddhav if…: Rebel Sena MLA

    Deepak Kesarkar added that the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were not against the Thackeray family and are ready to talk to Uddhav Thackeray if he breaks alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). 

    “We have not gone to SC against Thackeray. We still have respect for Thackeray Ji,” Kesarkar further told reporters. 

  • Jun 30, 2022 01:06 PM IST

    Removing him was not our intention: Rebel Sena MLA on Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as CM

    "Yesterday chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned. We didn’t indulge in any kind of celebration as removing him was not our intention. We are still in Shiv Sena and it is not our intention to hurt and disrespect Thackeray," rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar told reporters on Thursday. 

  • Jun 30, 2022 12:29 PM IST

    Eknath Shinde leaves Goa for Mumbai, to meet Maharashtra governor today

    Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde has left from Goa and he will meet Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari later on Thursday. 

  • Jun 30, 2022 12:00 PM IST

    Fadnavis to hold talks with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs before Maharashtra government formation

    Leader of opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, who is likely to take over as the state's chief minister, is expected to hold talks with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena rebels before they are likely to stake the claim for forming the next government on Thursday or Friday, people familiar with developments told Hindustan Times. 

  • Jun 30, 2022 11:32 AM IST

    Meeting of core BJP committee underway at residence of Devendra Fadnavis

  • Jun 30, 2022 11:07 AM IST

    Discussion with BJP regarding ministerial posts to happen soon: Eknath Shinde 

    Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde said on Thursday that there has been no discussion with the BJP regarding ministerial posts, and it will happen soon. “Until then, please don't believe the ministerial lists and rumors about it,” Shinde's tweet, roughly translated from Marathi read. 

  • Jun 30, 2022 10:49 AM IST

    Assembly session postponed, no floor test today: Report

    Maharashtra assembly secretary Rajendra Bhagwat on Thursday informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders, that the special session that was supposed to happen during the day will not be convened, news agency ANI reported.

  • Jun 30, 2022 10:07 AM IST

    Everyone has faith in Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday that party leaders got emotion when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra's chief minister, adding everyone has faith in him. “Everyone has faith in Uddhav Thackeray; people of every caste & religion support him. Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar trust him," Raut said. 

  • Jun 30, 2022 09:23 AM IST

    Eknath Shinde to address meeting of rebel Sena MLAs before they leave for Mumbai

  • Jun 30, 2022 08:57 AM IST

    One of the best CMs I ever saw: Maharashtra Congress chief as Uddhav resigns from top post

    Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that Uddhav Thackeray was one of the best chief ministers he had ever seen. “Despite not having any administrative experience, you managed Maharashtra in the most difficult of circumstances. As a sensitive chief minister, you will always be in the minds of the people of Maharashtra! Thank you Uddhavji!” Patole tweeted in Marathi on Wednesday night. 

  • Jun 30, 2022 08:22 AM IST

    Maharashtra BJP chief urges rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to come to Mumbai on day of oath-taking

    Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday night urged rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde to come to Mumbai on the day of oath-taking. 

    The rebel MLAs had left Guwahati for Goa on Wednesday evening and were expected to arrive in Mumbai ahead on Thursday, ahead of the floor test. 

  • Jun 30, 2022 07:33 AM IST

    Devendra Fadnavis likely to takeover as Maharashtra CM

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently the leader of opposition in Maharashtra, is likely to take over as the state's chief minister after Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the top post. 

  • Jun 30, 2022 07:27 AM IST

    Maharashtra guv asks Thackeray to continue as CM till alternate arrangement is made

    Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who accepted Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as the chief minister, asked him to continue as CM till an alternate arrangement is made. 

