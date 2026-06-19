Maharashtra principal booked over ‘Pakistani’ song at school event; says music was from Turkish TV serial

A controversy surrounding a school programme in Maharashtra's Jalna district has led to a police case against a principal and two teachers after allegations surfaced online that students performed to a Pakistani song during an annual gathering.

The case was registered by Partur police against principal and two other staff members. (PTI)

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The case was registered by Partur police on Thursday against principal Wazhiyoddin Siddiqui and two other staff members of Kids World English School. Police invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, promoting enmity between groups, spreading misinformation affecting national integration, and circulating false information likely to cause public alarm, news agency PTI reported.

Allegations linked to annual gathering

The controversy stems from posts circulated on social media regarding the school's annual function held in March 2025.

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The posts alleged that students danced to a Pakistani song during the event. They also claimed that a photograph of Pakistani extremist Mumtaz Qadri was displayed as part of the performance.

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{{^usCountry}} The allegations soon attracted political attention, with local BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar demanding action against the school management. He also sought cancellation of the school's recognition. School rejects accusations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The allegations soon attracted political attention, with local BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar demanding action against the school management. He also sought cancellation of the school's recognition. School rejects accusations {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The school administration has firmly denied the allegations and maintained that the claims being circulated online are incorrect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The school administration has firmly denied the allegations and maintained that the claims being circulated online are incorrect. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also read | Cyber fraud kingpin deported from Thailand, lands in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Principal Siddiqui said the music played during the programme was not a Pakistani song but was taken from the popular Turkish television series "Ertugrul Ghazi". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Principal Siddiqui said the music played during the programme was not a Pakistani song but was taken from the popular Turkish television series "Ertugrul Ghazi". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The image shown during the performance was of an actor from "Ertugrul Ghazi". Some persons tampered with the visuals and circulated misleading content on social media," he told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The image shown during the performance was of an actor from "Ertugrul Ghazi". Some persons tampered with the visuals and circulated misleading content on social media," he told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the school, the content being shared online does not accurately reflect what was presented during the event.

Probe underway

Police officials said the matter is being investigated and facts related to the performance, the music used and the images displayed during the programme are being verified.

The investigation will determine whether the allegations circulating on social media are substantiated or whether the school's explanation is borne out by the evidence.

(With PTI inputs)

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