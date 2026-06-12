MUMBAI: A suspected cyber fraud kingpin accused of operating a network that duped job seekers through fake online employment schemes has been deported from Thailand and brought to Mumbai, where he has been handed over to the Maharashtra Police’s cyber unit for further investigation. Cyber fraud kingpin deported from Thailand, lands in Mumbai

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday announced the successful return of fugitive Ganesh Kale, who was wanted in connection with multiple cyber fraud cases involving bogus online job offers and financial scams.

Kale was deported from Thailand on the basis of an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against him in May 2026. He arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and was immediately handed over to the Maharashtra Police, which is probing his alleged role in defrauding several victims through job-linked cyber scams.

“The RCN against the accused was issued in May 2026 and he was successfully traced, apprehended and brought back to India within a short span of approximately 20 days of publication of the notice, reflecting swift and effective international coordination among the concerned agencies,” a CBI official said.

According to investigators, Kale is accused of running a cyber-crime network that targeted unsuspecting job seekers with offers of lucrative online part-time work. Victims were allegedly persuaded to deposit money as investments or processing fees with promises of attractive returns and earnings, only to be cheated later.

The agency said Kale also allegedly lured individuals into allowing him to use their bank accounts in exchange for commission payments. These accounts were subsequently used to transfer and route illicit funds generated through cyber frauds.

“These accounts were thereafter used for transferring of illicit funds to them, while such funds stemmed from fraud perpetrated against innocent victims,” a CBI official said.

Kale is further accused of directing his associates to procure mobile phones and SIM cards using dubious documents, which were then allegedly used to operate the fraud racket and conceal its activities.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Thai authorities located and detained Kale in Bangkok on May 24. Following legal proceedings and close coordination between Indian and Thai authorities, he was deported to India.

The CBI secured his deportation in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Embassy of India in Thailand.

The CBI officials said more than 160 wanted criminals have been successfully returned to India in recent years through coordinated efforts involving Indian and foreign agencies.