Pune: Pune rural police local crime branch (LCB) on June 17 arrested three members of an inter-district dacoity and robbery gang and detained a juvenile, leading to the detection of 20 criminal cases across Pune and Ahilyanagar districts and recovery of stolen valuables worth nearly ₹25 lakh, officials said on Thursday. Inter-district dacoity gang busted; 20 cases solved

The investigation gathered pace after armed assailants allegedly targeted five locations — four villages in Daund taluka and one site in neighbouring Ahilyanagar district — on June 10.

The combined value of stolen property in these incidents was estimated at more than ₹7 lakh.

The probe revealed that the accused allegedly travelled from Ahilyanagar district into Pune district to commit the offences before returning to their native areas.

Acting on leads, police conducted raids in Karjat taluka of Ahilyanagar district and Ashti taluka of Beed district on June 13 and arrested Ganesh Mangesh Kale, 22; Vishal Hambardya Kale, 21; and Kishor Ravan Bhosale, 19; and detained a juvenile. Daund Police Station filed a case against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Their accomplice, identified as Pravin alias Pappu Lala Bhosale, who has 11 cases against him, remains at large.

Police said the arrests helped solve four dacoity cases, six robbery cases and five burglary cases registered in the district. Authorities said efforts are underway to return recovered valuables to their rightful owners.