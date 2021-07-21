Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra reconciles over 3,000 Covid deaths pushing India's daily toll to 3,998

Maharashtra has reconciled its Covid-19 data for the 14th time which explains the sudden spike in the 24-hour figure of Covid-19 cases and fatalities in India on Wednesday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Maharashtra has updated its Covid-19 case tally and toll on Tuesday, resulting in a sharp spike in India's overall Covid-19 tally and fatality. (PTI)

Maharashtra has reconciled 3,509 Covid-19 fatalities on Tuesday, which resulted in a sharp and unexpected jump in the number of India's daily Covid-19 toll which, for the past few days, has been on a steady decline. The health ministry dashboard on Wednesday showed India's daily Covid-19 toll as 3,998, which is a massive jump from Tuesday's 374 deaths. Not only Tuesday, but India's daily Covid-19 toll has also now come down to hundreds from thousands.

The rise in the number of daily cases on Wednesday also owes to Maharashtra's 14th Covid data reconciliation. India on Tuesday recorded 30,093 fresh cases, the lowest in 125 days. Within 24 hours, the tally jumped to 42,015.

After the 14th reconciliation, Maharashtra's positive case tally has increased by 2,479, while the toll has increased by 3,509.

India's overall Covid-19 situation is improving while the country now stands at the crucial juncture between the receding second wave and a possible third wave. Most of the states are seeing a steady decline in the number of daily cases and daily tolls. But Maharashtra, Kerala and the northeastern states are still not out of danger.

Amid the apprehension of a possible third wave of the pandemic, any sudden change in India's daily Covid-19 graph draws scrutiny. Wednesday's rise in the number of cases and deaths is however a backlog and not a 24-hour spurt. Maharashtra too has not seen any unnatural increase in infection or death in the last 24 hours. It is not clearly known when the deaths that the state government reconciled on Tuesday took place.

What is data reconciliation?

Adding backlog data to the state's tally is known as the process of data reconciliation. This may happen if some cases, deaths remain undocumented when they took place.

