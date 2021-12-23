Maharashtra records 23 new cases of Omicron variant; CM Uddhav to hold meet tonight

Maharashtra on Thursday detected 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 taking the statewide count to 88.

Among the new cases, 13 patients were found in Pune, five in Mumbai, two in Osmanabad and one each in Thane, Nagpur and Mira-Bhayander.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting at 10pm tonight in view of the rising numbers. The chief minister's secretariat said a virtual meeting will be held with Covid-19 Task Force at 10pm.

The health ministry said 42 of the 88 patients have, so far, been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

The health department said the state's cumulative Covid-19 count touched 66,53,345 with 1,179 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours.

With 17 more patients passing away due to related complications, the fatality tally reached 1,41,392.

Also, 615 people recovered during the day taking the total recovery count to 65,00,375.

In capital Mumbai, 577 people tested positive for coronavirus, while one person died from the viral disease. So far, the country's financial capital has recorded 7,68,610 cases of the virus.

(With inputs from bureau)

