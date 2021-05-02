Maharashtra sees decline in Covid-19 cases, reports 56,647 infections

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 56,647 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 669 deaths with which the total number of cases in the state reached 4,722,401, while the death toll reached 70,284. A total of 257,470 people were tested in the state in 24 hours, the bulletin showed and the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 39,81,658 as 51,356 were discharged on Sunday.

On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported 63,282 new Covid-19 cases and 802 deaths which was a slight rise from the Friday when the state reported 62,919 fresh Covid-19 cases.

The capital city of Mumbai reported 3,629 cases on Sunday and 79 deaths with which the total number of cases in the city stood at 655,997 and the death toll stood at 13,294. The city had reported 3,897 Covid-19 cases on Saturday and 90 deaths.

Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state due to the second wave of Covid-19, has been consistently reporting a spike in numbers since the month of February. The state is currently in lockdown-like restrictions till May 15 enforced to stem the spread of the viral infection. The curbs on movement of people and other activities were first imposed early this month and were to initially continue till May 1 but were further tightened on April 14 and then extended last week till May 15.

However, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state government will not impose a stricter lockdown as the existing curbs had resulted in helping the state fight with the second wave of the pandemic effectively. "We have been able to contain the spread of Covid-19 due to restrictions and lockdown. Our estimate was that there might be 10 lakh positive active patients till now, but there are 7 lakh such cases," chief minister Thackeray said.

India on Sunday reported 392,488 new Covid-19 cases and a record 3,689 related fatalities which pushed the infection count to 19,557,457 and the death toll to 215,542 respectively, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard at 8am. With this, the active cases in the country stood at 3,349,644, thus comprising 17.13 per cent of the total infections while the recovery rate dropped to 81.77 per cent as the number of people who recuperated from the viral disease reached 15,992,271.

