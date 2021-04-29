IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid: Maharashtra extends lockdown-like restrictions till May 15
The sweeping curbs on movement of people and a host of other activities, imposed early this month, were to continue till 7 am on May 1.(HT file photo)
The sweeping curbs on movement of people and a host of other activities, imposed early this month, were to continue till 7 am on May 1.(HT file photo)
mumbai news

Covid: Maharashtra extends lockdown-like restrictions till May 15

An order issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte said the decision to extend the restrictions has been taken as the state continued to be threatened with the spread of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 08:12 PM IST

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended till May 15 the existing lockdown-like restrictions enforced to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

An order issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte said the decision to extend the restrictions has been taken as the state continued to be threatened with the spread of Covid-19.

It was imperative to continue the emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, he said.

The sweeping curbs on movement of people and a host of other activities, imposed early this month, were to continue till 7 am on May 1.

The restrictions were further tightened on April 14 and then last week, brining more activities under their ambit.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of five or more people at one spot, are in force.

Local train services in Mumbai and public transport are open only for essential services staff of the government.

At present, vegetable shops, grocery stores and milk outlets are allowed to function only between 7 am and 11 am.

Essential services have been exempted from the purview of the curbs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP