Airline suspends Noida flights to Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru

GREATER NOIDA: A month after launching operations at the Noida International airport, Akasa Air has discontinued flights to Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru from Monday onwards, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the flights, however, are likely to resume from October 1. Notably, the airline had launched its non-stop Noida-Navi Mumbai flight (QP 2018) and Noida-Bengaluru flight (QP 1576) on June 16. (HT Photo)

Notably, the airline had launched its non-stop Noida-Navi Mumbai flight (QP 2018) and Noida-Bengaluru flight (QP 1576) on June 16, a day after IndiGo started commercial operations from Noida International Airport on June 15.

Talking to HT, Akasa Air explained that the latest change is actually driven by factors such as customer demand, seasonality, operational efficiencies, and aircraft deployment.

“At Akasa Air, we continuously optimise our network and schedules based on factors such as customer demand, seasonality, operational efficiencies, and aircraft deployment. As part of this ongoing process, some routes and flight schedules may be adjusted from time to time,” the Akasa Air’s spokesperson told HT.

Official told HT that the Navi Mumbai International Airport started commercial operations on December 25, 2025, and is also a relatively new airport. Like the Noida International Airport in Jewar, it does not yet have metro connectivity, which could affect passenger demand.

The airline’s officials, meanwhile, said that Akasa Air has started direct flight from Noida to Mumbai.

However, a search on Akasa Air’s booking portal no longer showed any flights between Noida and Mumbai on Tuesday. Instead, it lists two daily flights from Noida to Mumbai (DXN-BOM), departing at 4.20 pm and 11.15 pm. Similarly, the portal does not show any direct flights between Noida and Bengaluru (DXN-BLR). Instead, it mentions of flights from Delhi to Bengaluru.

Noida International Airport handled 61,287 passengers in first month of operations, the Noida International Airport Limited said in a statement.

The airport has recorded 61,287 passengers during the first month of commercial operations from June 15 till July 14 - with 18,424 departures, 18,089 arrivals, 11,732 transfer passengers and 13,042 transit passengers, said officials.