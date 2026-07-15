Ludhiana: PAU’s new maize variety enters commercial market

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has commercialised its newly developed early-maturing maize hybrid — PMH-16 — by licensing it to Guwahati-based Nilanchal Agriscience for commercial cultivation in the northeast. The hybrid also offers tolerance to major diseases and insect pests. (HT File)

The commercialisation agreement was signed by PAU director of research Ajmer Singh Dhatt and Amirul Alam Choudhary, representing Nilanchal Agriscience, in the presence of senior university officials.

Dhatt said PMH-16 has been recommended for cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, the hilly regions of Uttarakhand and the northeast states. “The hybrid combines early maturity with high yield potential, recording an average grain yield of 8.08 tonnes per hectare,” he added.

According to him, the hybrid also offers tolerance to major diseases and insect pests, making it well suited to the challenging agro-climatic conditions of the hill ecosystem.

Surinder K Sandhu, principal maize breeder and head of the department of plant breeding and genetics, said, “PMH-16 provides farmers with a dependable option to improve maize productivity in the northeast. The hybrid has been officially identified and notified for commercial cultivation under the All India Coordinated Research Programme on Maize.”

Associate director of the Technology Marketing and IPR Cell Dr Khushdeep Dharni said PAU-developed maize hybrids are gaining acceptance across the country. He said the university has so far signed 13 commercialisation agreements for its maize hybrids, reflecting its continued efforts to transfer research innovations to farmers through technology commercialisation.