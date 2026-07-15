PUNE: A preliminary investigation by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) into the fatal Jejuri accident—in which a truck ploughed into a group of Warkaris killing three women—uncovered multiple serious violations. 70-year-old driver, expired licence, unfit truck: RTO report reveals deadly negligence

The RTO’s preliminary report, submitted to its headquarters after an inspection of the accident site, states that the 70-year-old truck driver was reportedly unwell and had consumed medication before getting behind the wheel. The inquiry also found that his driving licence had expired long ago, raising serious questions about how he continued to operate a heavy vehicle. The findings are expected to form a key part of the ongoing investigation.

“Based on the preliminary examination, the RTO has initiated action under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The truck has been seized and is currently in the custody of Jejuri Police Station for further investigation. A detailed mechanical inspection and the police probe are underway to determine the exact sequence of events and fix responsibility for the tragedy,” said Deputy Regional Transport Officer Sandeep Khadse.

The accident occurred between 8:30 am and 9 am on Monday on the Saswad–Jejuri Road (National Highway-965), about 500 metres ahead of the Belsar toll plaza towards Jejuri. According to the RTO’s preliminary findings and information shared by Jejuri police, the truck (MH-43 E-4908), accompanying the Ranganath Maharaj Pokharbisikar Dindi from Loha taluka in Nanded district, suddenly veered to the left side of the road where hundreds of Warkaris were walking as part of the Ashadhi Wari procession.

The truck ran over several devotees, killing three women on the spot and injuring seven others. At the time of the accident, the main Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi procession was around 12 km away at Borawake Mala.

A team from the Pune RTO, comprising Motor Vehicle Inspectors Nilesh Jhade and Yasin Mulla and Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Prajakta Godge, visited the spot soon after the accident and conducted a detailed inspection.

According to the vehicle registration records, the truck is registered with the Regional Transport Office, Nanded, in the name of Kashinath Balaji Jadhav, a resident of Kanjala Tanda in Kapashi Budruk village of Loha taluka in Nanded district.

Jejuri police informed the RTO that the vehicle was being driven by Balaji Eknath Dak (70), a resident of Pimpalgaon Nimji in Nanded district. During questioning, the driver told police he felt dizzy after taking medication, lost control of the truck and crashed into the warkaris.

The RTO inspection revealed several serious violations. Officials found that the driver did not possess a valid driving licence at the time of the accident and that his licence had expired long ago. The truck’s mandatory Fitness Certificate and Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate had also lapsed.

In addition, the heavy vehicle was not fitted with the mandatory Lateral Under Run Protective Device (LUPD) and Rear Under Run Protective Device (RUPD), safety features required under the Motor Vehicles Rules to reduce the severity of crashes involving heavy vehicles.