3 held for robbing people in auto rickshaws in Noida

Noida: Two men were arrested and a minor was detained on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a 26-year-old man after posing as an auto-rickshaw driver and fellow passengers in Noida’s Sector 80, police said. Police said the accused robbed the victim of his mobile phone and ₹1,000 in cash before forcing him to transfer ₹25,000 via UPI. (Representational image)

Police said the accused robbed the victim of his mobile phone and ₹1,000 in cash before forcing him to transfer ₹25,000 via UPI. They recovered the stolen mobile phone, ₹2,250 in cash, the auto-rickshaw allegedly used in the crime, and a knife.

Police identified the victim as Roshan, a native of Chhapra in Bihar, residing in Salarpur Khadar in Noida. He works at a private company.

In his complaint, Roshan alleged that on June 24, at around 12.30am, he boarded an auto-rickshaw from the Sector 62 roundabout after finishing his night shift. Three men who were already inside the vehicle allegedly robbed him of his phone and cash and forced him to transfer ₹25,000 through UPI near the Parthala flyover.

Police said the incident took place on an isolated stretch between Sector 80 and the Parthala flyover. Based on the complaint, Sector 63 police registered a case under Section 304(2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

“The suspects were arrested in Noida on Tuesday. During the investigation, it emerged that they had been targeting passengers by posing as an auto driver and co-passengers for some time,” said Swatantra Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The officer identified the accused as 19-year-old, an auto-rickshaw driver, and 27-year-old , who runs a shop, both residents of Chhajarsi in Sector 63, and a minor.

Police said both adult accused have criminal records. The 27-year-old has seven cases, including one under the Gangster Act in Ghaziabad, while the 19-year-old has three cases.

Police said the accused were sent to jail and further investigation is underway.