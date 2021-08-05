Maharashtra reports 6,126 new Covid cases; districts remain alert

Maharashtra may have relaxed some of the lockdown curbs, but the state is keeping a close eye on the daily Covid caseload. The district and municipal corporations have been directed to not lower their guards and ensure that the lockdown and Covid-19 protocols are followed properly.

Keeping its trend of daily caseload, Maharashtra reported 6,126 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday taking the tally to 6,327,194 and the death toll to 133,410 with 195 fresh deaths. The state has 72,810 active cases, of which Pune tops with 15,216, followed by Thane with 5,984 and Mumbai with 5,034. Around 447,681 people are in home quarantine, while 2,928 are in institutional quarantine.

The daily test positivity rate on Wednesday was 2.89% as 6,126 of 211,678 tests were declared positive. Test positivity rate is the number of positive reports as a percentage of total tests conducted for an infection.

As part of its Mission Begin Again, the state government has started rolling out relaxations from the curbs imposed for the last four months. Barring 11 districts with a high positivity and growth rate, the relaxations have come into effect from Tuesday. According to the health department on Tuesday, the positivity rate in 10 districts is above the state rate of 3.53%. Satara (7.56%), Sindhudurg (6.73), Sangli (6.37%), Pune (6.31%), Kolhapur and Ahmednagar (6.01%) are among the highest weekly positivity rate. Most of these districts have a high growth rate of over 0.30% against the state rate of 0.10%.

Amid the relaxations, the state government is apprehensive about the rise in daily caseload due to crowding at public places.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 359 new cases and nine deaths taking the tally to 736,016 and the toll to 15,920. Pune (1,014), Sangli (783), Kolhapur (412), Ratnagiri (212) were among the districts to report more cases on Wednesday.