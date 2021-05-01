Maharashtra reports 63,282 new Covid-19 infections; 802 died in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 63,282 new cases and 802 deaths while Mumbai reported 3,897 new cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours. The 24-hour infection tally is a slight rise from the previous day as Maharashtra, on Friday, reported 62,919 fresh Covid-19 cases. Against 63,282 new Covid-19 cases, the state recorded 61,326 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The narrowing gap between daily infections and daily recoveries is an indication that the Covid-19 situation in the state is stabilising as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday. There is no need for stricter lockdown in the state, the chief minister said.

A total of 2,89,006 people were tested in the state in 24 hours.

As India officially began the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive where people between the age group of 18 and 44 years are being vaccinated, Maharashtra inoculated as many as 11,4892 people in that age group, the state public health department said. Inoculation drive for the new category was carried out in 26 districts of the state and it will begin in all 36 districts from Sunday, said an official release.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 63,282 new cases and 802 deaths while Mumbai reported 3,897 new cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours. The 24-hour infection tally is a slight rise from the previous day as Maharashtra, on Friday, reported 62,919 fresh Covid-19 cases. Against 63,282 new Covid-19 cases, the state recorded 61,326 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The narrowing gap between daily infections and daily recoveries is an indication that the Covid-19 situation in the state is stabilising as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday. There is no need for stricter lockdown in the state, the chief minister said. A total of 2,89,006 people were tested in the state in 24 hours. As India officially began the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive where people between the age group of 18 and 44 years are being vaccinated, Maharashtra inoculated as many as 11,4892 people in that age group, the state public health department said. Inoculation drive for the new category was carried out in 26 districts of the state and it will begin in all 36 districts from Sunday, said an official release.