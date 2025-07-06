Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maharashtra reports 8 Covid-19 cases, 5 from Mumbai

PTI |
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 08:11 PM IST

Mumbai's tally now stands at 1012, of which 551 were reported in June and 20 so far in July. In 2025, a total of 2,472 persons have recovered from the infection

Maharashtra reported eight COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the state since January 1 this year to 2,577, a health department official said. 

A teacher of the Gurukul School of Art makes an awareness painting of COVID-19, in Mumbai.(ANI)
A teacher of the Gurukul School of Art makes an awareness painting of COVID-19, in Mumbai.(ANI)

No death was reported in the last 24 hours, he added. Of the new cases reported during the day, five are from Mumbai, two from Pune and one from Kolhapur. 

Mumbai's tally now stands at 1012, of which 551 were reported in June and 20 so far in July. Since the start of the year, a total of 2,472 persons have recovered from the infection, the state health department said. 

The health department said it has conducted 33,157 COVID-19 tests in Maharashtra since January 1. Since January 1, a total of 41 persons have died of COVID-19, including 40 with comorbidities.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Maharashtra reports 8 Covid-19 cases, 5 from Mumbai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On