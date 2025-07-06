Maharashtra reports 8 Covid-19 cases, 5 from Mumbai

Maharashtra reported eight COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the state since January 1 this year to 2,577, a health department official said. A teacher of the Gurukul School of Art makes an awareness painting of COVID-19, in Mumbai.(ANI)

No death was reported in the last 24 hours, he added. Of the new cases reported during the day, five are from Mumbai, two from Pune and one from Kolhapur.

Mumbai's tally now stands at 1012, of which 551 were reported in June and 20 so far in July. Since the start of the year, a total of 2,472 persons have recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

The health department said it has conducted 33,157 COVID-19 tests in Maharashtra since January 1. Since January 1, a total of 41 persons have died of COVID-19, including 40 with comorbidities.