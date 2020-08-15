e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally now over 5.84 lakh with 12,614 new cases

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally now over 5.84 lakh with 12,614 new cases

In the last one week, Maharashtra has added 80,000 new cases of Covid-19.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 20:50 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BMC health workers conduct thermal screening and pulse test at Dharavi during a drive against the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai.
BMC health workers conduct thermal screening and pulse test at Dharavi during a drive against the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai.(Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)
         

Another 12,000 plus new cases of Covid-19 took Maharashtra’s tally in the pandemic to over 5.8 lakh on Saturday, the health department said.

The state recorded 12,614 new cases out of which 1,254 were in Mumbai to take the state’s tally 5,84,754.It was marginally higher than Friday’s count of 12,608 new cases.

On Saturday, Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally stood at 1,27,716.

The death toll in Maharashtra rose to 19,749 with 322 casualties. Mumbai reported 48 of the casualties.

The number of recovered patients went up to 4,08,286 after 6,844 people were discharged on Saturday.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

On most days between August 8 and August 15, Maharashtra has reported fresh Cpovid-1d-19 cases in excess of 12,000. On August 8, the state marked the highest single-day spike with 12,822 that took the tally past the 5 lakh mark. In the last one week, Maharashtra has added 80,000 new cases of Covid-19.

As authorities continued to ramp up testing, the health department said that 31,11,514 people have been tested so far for Covid-19.

tags
top news
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
‘Consider me as Retired’ - End of a glorious epoch as Dhoni calls time
‘Consider me as Retired’ - End of a glorious epoch as Dhoni calls time
6 arrested for abducting, selling and raping woman in Madhya Pradesh
6 arrested for abducting, selling and raping woman in Madhya Pradesh
PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak
PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak
US to sell 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan amid soaring tensions with China
US to sell 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan amid soaring tensions with China
PM Modi warns China, Pak; announces Digital Health Mission | Independence Day
PM Modi warns China, Pak; announces Digital Health Mission | Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In