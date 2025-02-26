Maharashtra scrap dealer family arrested, shop razed for shouting ‘anti-India’ slogans during Ind-Pak match

Malvan Municipal Council officials from Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district reportedly bulldozed a scrap dealer's shop on Tuesday after he was arrested with his family for allegedly shouting slogans against India after it defeated Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match that took place on February 23. Civic officials from the Malvan Municipal Council said that action was taken against Khan's family considering the “seriousness of the issue”. (Representative image)(HT File)

Kitabullah Hamidulla Khan, a 38-year-old scrap dealer, was arrested on Sunday night after locals approached the Malvan police, accusing Khan and his family of shouting “anti-India” slogans after the match, according to news agency PTI. They were also accused of sloganeering after the dismissal of Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma.

Officials said some locals approached the Malvan police in Sindhudurg on Sunday night with a complaint against Khan and his family. They also claimed that a bike rally was staged in the area to protest against the scrap dealer's act.

Khan and his wife, Ayesha (35), and son, aged 15, were arrested following the complaint. A case was registered against the family under various charges, including promoting enmity between groups based on religion.

Civic officials from the Malvan Municipal Council's encroachment removal department also bulldozed his scrap shop on Tarkarli Road in Sindhudurg for “unauthorised construction”.

Officials told PTI that action was taken against Khan's family considering the “seriousness of the issue”.

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on Sunday to seal a spot in the semifinals. The hosts were knocked out of the tournament.

Virat Kohli steered the team home with a sparkling hundred. He got the majority of his runs from running the quick singles and doubles as he collected only seven fours in his 100, not out of 111 balls.

The Delhi police also celebrated the occasion by taking a dig at cricket fans from the neighbouring country. “Just heard some weird noises from the neighbouring country. Hope those were just TVs breaking,” it said in a post on X.

It refers to a popular tradition of Pakistanis breaking TV sets after they get defeated by India in major ICC tournament matches.