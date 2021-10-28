Home / India News / Those celebrating Pakistan's win in T20 World Cup to face sedition charges: Yogi Adityanath
Those celebrating Pakistan's win in T20 World Cup to face sedition charges: Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked seven people in a total of five districts for allegedly raising Pro-Pak slogans or celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 Cricket World Cup.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 10:37 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that sedition law will be invoked against those celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in T20 match on October 24. The chief minister made the remarks in an interview to a news publication on Wednesday.

The link to that interview was posted on the official Twitter handle of Adityanath's office, with a line in Hindi talking about invoking sedition law against those celebrating Pakistan's win.

The interview was given on the same day when three Kashmiri students were arrested in Agra for raising anti-national slogans after India-Pak match in T20 World Cup on Sunday. It was done after an FIR was registered against the students on the complaint of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Gaurav Rajawat.

"An FIR has been registered under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 505 (Whoever makes/publishes/circulates any statement/rumour/report) IPC & IT Act's Section 66F (Punishment for cyber terrorism)," Agra's Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

He further said that they were arrested after an investigation.

The RBS Engineering College in Agra suspended the three students from college hostel on Monday.

On Sunday, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets and none of the Men in Blue bowlers were able to leave an impact as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took the bowling to the cleaners..

