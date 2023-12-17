Maharashtra SIT to probe bureaucrat's son trying to mow down girlfriend with car

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident in which a woman, Priya Singh, was injured after her boyfriend, Ashwajit Gaikwad, who is a senior bureaucrat's son, allegedly tried to mow her down with his car in Thane city, police said on Sunday. Ashwajit Gaikwad and Priya Singh

A case has been registered against Ashwajit Gaikwad and two others under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, news agency PTI quoted Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh as saying.

The police said the incident took place around 4.30am on December 11 near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where Priya Singh, 26, had gone to meet Gaikwad.

An argument took place between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell and suffered serious injuries, police said.

The victim later put out several social media posts about the incident, they said

Speaking to ANI on the incident, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) said, "The incident took place around 4am on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Ashwajit Gaikwad."

Did not know Ashwajit Gaikwad was married: Priya Singh

Priya Singh described the harrowing ordeal of how an argument resulted in her grave injuries and said, "I had a four-and-a-half-year relationship with my boyfriend. We were completely in love with each other. I did not know earlier that he was married. Later, when I came to know, he told me that they (his wife and him) were not together anymore and that they had separated."

"He said that he wanted to marry me. I had been staying with him for a long time. When I went to meet him that night, he was with his wife. I was in shock when I went to talk to him, after which he got aggressive and we had a fight," she added.

The victim added, “Three bones in my right leg are broken. It has been operated on. From my left shoulder to my hips, I've had deep injuries. I cannot move my body. Four days ago, I went to file an FIR--the day all this happened. But no action was taken. Today, when I posted on social media, the police supported me.”