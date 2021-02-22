Maharashtra’s Amravati to go under week-long lockdown from today

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Amravati will place the district under a week-long lockdown from 8pm on Monday and enforce restrictions in Akola, Washim, Buldhana and Yavatmal amid a rise in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the region and the state. Amravati’s guardian minister Yashomati Thakur said the lockdown will be in force till 8am on March 1, which she said was essential to control the recent spike in cases.

“During the lockdown, all shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, will remain shut along with the government and private educational institutions, private coaching classes, training schools. People can buy items of daily need from 9am to 5pm," the minister said on Sunday.

Thakur also said that cinema theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks will remain shut and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes etc will not be permitted. She said that industries, which have been given permission earlier, will continue to operate and government offices and banks will work with 15 per cent staff or a minimum of 15 people. "Hotels and restaurants will sell only parcels while goods transport will continue unrestricted during the February 22-March 1 lockdown," she said.

The number of beds for Covid-19 treatment will be increased from 1,400 to 1,600 in the city and strict restrictions will be enforced in nine containment zones declared by the Amravati civic body, Thakur said.

Amravati, which is in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, is reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases across the state. Amravati, including the district and the city, reported 926 cases on Sunday and 1,055 cases were recorded in the district on Saturday. The district has reported 7,470 Covid-19 cases and 43 related deaths since February 1.

Divisional commissioner Piyush Singh announced certain restrictions in Amravati, Akola, Washim, Buldhana and Yavatmal after the tally rose by 709 cases on Sunday. Singh has said that the restrictions in other districts of the division will be for 36 hours, barring Amravati and Achalpur.

Educational offices, non-teaching staff, research staff and scientists will be permitted for e-information, evaluation of answer sheets and result declaration work only, district collector Shailesh Naval said. Naval also said that restrictions on the number of passengers in different types of vehicles have been put in place and inter-district bus transport will operate at 50 per cent capacity with passengers compulsorily maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. "All concessions given under the 'Mission Begin Again' stand cancelled till 8am of March 1," Naval said.

Maharashtra's chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said daily cases in the state had risen to almost 7,000 from about 2,000 earlier this month, demanding stricter measures from Monday to control the spread of the virus in four districts of the state. "The second wave has been knocking on our door. Whether it has come or not will be confirmed in next eight to 15 days," he said in a televised address, adding that restrictions could be widened beyond those four districts if necessary.

Thackeray o religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday and asking people to follow "Covid-appropriate" behaviour and safety norms.

