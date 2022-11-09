'Maharashtra's projects went to Gujarat because...’: Rahul Gandhi's dig at BJP

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Maharashtra government while addressing in Nanded district during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday. Gandhi alleged that projects like Tata- Airbus military aircraft venture and Vendanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant were taken away from the state and given to Gujarat because of the assembly elections in the neighbouring state.

"These projects will be given to two-three industrialists who are the prime minister's friends, and the country's wealth is accumulating in their hands. Ports, infrastructure, telecom, agriculture sectors have been given to these people," Gandhi alleged.

Further taking a dig at the Centre, Gandhi said that “apart from money, jobs and the future of the state's youth are also being snatched away”.

The Congress leader also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of unleashing an "economic tsunami" by carrying out demonetisation in November 2016.

Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Biloli in Maharashtra's Nanded district in the morning. The participants led by Gandhi had entered Maharashtra at Deglur in Nanded from neighbouring Telangana on Monday night.

On Tuesday, Gandhi had visited a gurdwara in Nanded and targeted the PM Modi-led union government over demonetization, unemployment, and the politics of hatred. He had also briefly halted at some places to interact with locals who had gathered to greet him.

All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, Mumbai party chief Bhai Jagtap, Naseem Khan, Vishwajit Kadam, and other party leaders are participating in the foot march along with Gandhi.

Gandhi's foot march began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. In Maharashtra, the party workers are set to cover 382 km across five districts and traverse through 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.