Mahatma Gandhi statue damagedin Jharkhand

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 02:27 IST

A life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi was damaged by unidentified people in Hazaribag late on Friday night, police officials said on Sunday.

The statue, at Kumhar Toli in the city, was found lying on its platform, while its right arm was found detached from the statue.

President of the Mahatma Gandhi Smarak Vikash Nyas (MGSVN) Manoj Verma said the incident happened late on Friday night, but they were informed on Saturday evening. “We informed Sadar police station on Saturday evening. But, police visited the place on Sunday,” Verma said.

Hazaribag’s Katkamdag police station in-charge Gautam Kumar said, “We visited the place on Sunday and began our investigation. Prima facie, it seems the statue was damaged by anti-social elements. However, anything concrete can be said only after investigation is completed.”

Residents of the area have demanded immediate arrest of the accused.