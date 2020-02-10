e-paper
Home / India News / Mahatma Gandhi statue damagedin Jharkhand

Mahatma Gandhi statue damagedin Jharkhand



india Updated: Feb 10, 2020 02:27 IST
Sanjoy Dey

Hindustan Times, Ranchi
A view of the damaged statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Kumhartoli area in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
A view of the damaged statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Kumhartoli area in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (PTI photo)
         

A life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi was damaged by unidentified people in Hazaribag late on Friday night, police officials said on Sunday.

The statue, at Kumhar Toli in the city, was found lying on its platform, while its right arm was found detached from the statue.

President of the Mahatma Gandhi Smarak Vikash Nyas (MGSVN) Manoj Verma said the incident happened late on Friday night, but they were informed on Saturday evening. “We informed Sadar police station on Saturday evening. But, police visited the place on Sunday,” Verma said.

Hazaribag’s Katkamdag police station in-charge Gautam Kumar said, “We visited the place on Sunday and began our investigation. Prima facie, it seems the statue was damaged by anti-social elements. However, anything concrete can be said only after investigation is completed.”

Residents of the area have demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Coronavirus death toll rises to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities in 2003
Coronavirus death toll rises to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities in 2003
'To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus': RSS General Secretary
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
Bishnoi's heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
Iran says satellite 'successfully' launched without reaching orbit
Iran says satellite ‘successfully’ launched without reaching orbit
Coronavirus update: DGCA suspends pre-flight alcohol test at Kerala airports
Coronavirus update: DGCA suspends pre-flight alcohol test at Kerala airports
'Who are you showing your strength?': Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
