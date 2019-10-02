Mahatma Gandhi worshipped in Odisha temples

india

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:38 IST

Several events were organised on Wednesday throughout India and abroad on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary where people paid tributes to him. However, the Father of the Nation is worshipped everyday in two temples in Odisha.

In Bhatara area of western Odisha district of Sambalpur, Gandhi’s bronze statue has been worshipped everyday by the locals since 1974. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to Sambalpur in 1934, Dalit MLA Abhimanyu Kumar wanted to build the temple as he considered the Father of Nation as the God of Dalits.

“I was inspired by Gandhiji’s work on ending untouchability and wanted to pay tribute to him. When I became MLA for the first time in 1971, I decided to start the construction of the temple. It took three years to complete. The temple was formally inaugurated by the then chief minister Nandini Satpathy in April 1974,” said Kumar.

The bronze idol was sculpted by an artist from Khallikote Art College, Ganjam. Outside the temple, an Ashoka pillar has been erected. Kumar said everyday local people congregate in the morning and evening to offer prayers while the priest recites Bhagwat Gita and ‘Ram Dhun’.

In another temple in Ganjam district, an idol of Gandhiji finds place with that of Lord Jagannath, Rama and Shiva.

Gandhi’s idol, which has been worshipped since 1960, has been kept along with an idol of Lord Rama and Odia language copy of Bhagwat Gita in the temple complex in Gosaninuagaon area of Berhampur.

“Gandhiji had visited Berhampur in 1921 and 1946 and addressed meetings. Like several places, here too, he left a lasting impression on people. So when the Jagannath temple was being built, some people of the area decided to put the idol of Gandhi as they considered him to be no less than God,” said Sadanand Nayak, professor of history in Berhampur University.

Like all deities, the idol of Gandhiji is worshipped everyday and prasad is offered to this idol at noon and evening.

