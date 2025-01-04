Mahayuti will win 40 seats from north Mumbai in civic polls: Goyal

Mumbai, Union minister and local MP Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will win 40 seats from north Mumbai in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Civic elections are due in the country's financial capital for more than two years. It is expected that the polls will be held in the next few months, but no announcement has been made yet. The BJP leader, MP from Mumbai North, held a meeting with municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and senior officials of various government departments and bodies including MHADA, Slum Rehabilitation Authority, MMRDA, sports officials, district administration, and police. Projects worth more than ₹60,000 crore were discussed, Goyal told reporters. This was the third such meeting held by Goyal in five months. Work on projects like the Coastal Road, Lokhandwala DP Road, Malad Development Project, development of playgrounds, construction of cultural centers, parking arrangements in Borivali , measures to improve healthcare services, studies and plans regarding the Buddha statue at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, widening and rehabilitation of Poisar River and several other issues were discussed in detail. Efforts were on to get all requisite permissions and start the construction of the Versova to Bhayander stretch of the Coastal Road in the next 45 days, the Union minister said. "There were positive discussions with officials on how issues like healthcare, education, infrastructure, pollution and basic facilities in north Mumbai will be resolved....the Mahayuti alliance will win 40 seats in north Mumbai in the coming elections," he said. The BMC has 236 wards. Goyal also said efforts are being made to enhance the inadequate infrastructure and human resources at the BMC-run Bhagwati, Shatabdi, and Savitribai hospitals. Bhagwati Hospital will begin serving patients by May. Each hospital will provide services to patients through the Ayushman Scheme, he said.

Mahayuti will win 40 seats from north Mumbai in civic polls: Goyal