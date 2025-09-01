Mahout trampled to death by temple elephant in Kerala

A mahout died and another sustained serious injuries after being trampled by a captive elephant at a temple in Haripad in this coastal district the previous day, police said on Monday. According to police, the deceased was the chief handler of Skandan, an elephant owned by a Subrahmanya temple in Haripad.(PTI/Representational Image)

The deceased was identified as Muralidharan Nair (53) of Edapponmuri, Nooranad, Alappuzha.

According to police, he was the chief handler of Skandan, an elephant owned by a Subrahmanya temple in Kerala's Haripad.

Police said the elephant, which has been in musth, was tied at the house of the temple priest for the past few months.

Skandan turned violent on Sunday at noon and attacked another mahout, Sunil Kumar.

Also read: Elephant falls into well in Kerala village, locals demand a permanent fix

Muralidharan rushed to the spot and initially brought the animal under control.

Sunil suffered serious injuries in the attack and was admitted to a hospital nearby, police said.

However, around 3.30 pm, while shifting the elephant to the temple, Skandan turned violent again and attacked Muralidharan, a police officer said.

According to the FIR, the elephant pressed Muralidharan to the ground with its head for several minutes.

Other mahouts managed to subdue the animal and rushed Muralidharan to a hospital in Parumala, where he succumbed to injuries around 11 pm, police said.

Haripad police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

According to Kerala police, Sunil Kumar's condition remains critical. The body of the deceased will be handed over to his relatives after the postmortem, police added.