National-level wrestler dies by suicide, her 2 kids dead in Maharashtra, family alleges harassment by in-laws over money

A 30-year-old national-level wrestler died by suicide in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district on Thursday. Her five-year-old son and one of her twin two-year-old daughters also died in the incident, while the other daughter is undergoing treatment and is in a critical condition, police said.

The police have booked all four accused in the FIR. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo/Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The woman, who had won medals at the national level, had been living with her parents for the past three months following a dispute with her husband and in-laws, according to the police complaint filed by her father.

Also Read I Girl jumps off Faridabad school roof, dies; dad says made to stand in sun for hours

The complainant has alleged that his daughter was harassed by her husband and his family over demands for money and other valuables. Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case against four people, including the woman’s husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and her husband’s paternal aunt.

Harassment from in-laws

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the complainant, his daughter got married in 2020. The couple had a son in 2021 and twin daughters in 2024. Soon after the daughters’ birth, the woman’s in-laws allegedly began harassing her, demanding money, gold and an auto-rickshaw. The woman then moved to her parents’ home three months ago, but the harassment allegedly continued over the phone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complainant, his daughter got married in 2020. The couple had a son in 2021 and twin daughters in 2024. Soon after the daughters’ birth, the woman’s in-laws allegedly began harassing her, demanding money, gold and an auto-rickshaw. The woman then moved to her parents’ home three months ago, but the harassment allegedly continued over the phone. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“My daughter died by suicide due to the harassment from her husband and in-laws for money. For the past three months, she was living with me, but they still used to harass her on the phone. Something must have happened in the last week. I have lodged an FIR against her husband and in-laws. I demand that the police take stringent action against them,” the complainant told reporters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read I Doctor found dead in Guwahati’s private hospital, suicide suspected: Police

The Naldurg police have booked the four people based on the complaint and detained the woman’s husband and father-in-law for questioning. “We have booked all four accused named in the FIR. Further investigation is ongoing,” said Ravindra Gaikwad, police inspector at the Naldurg police station.