Mahua Moitra urges BJP leave tandoori chicken, ponder over these ideals of Gandhi

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the ruling BJP amid a row over tandoori chicken being relished by suspended MPs protesting under the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex.

The MP urged the ruling camp to leave aside the chicken delicacy and ponder over far more serious damage being caused to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of including non-violence, truth, swaraj and simplicity.

She also listed how the same were facing a threat under the current regime. She wrote about the use of bulldozers to raze properties of alleged dissenters, a practice being made popular by the Yogi Adityanath led-government in Uttar Pradesh, while citing non-violence.

Regarding truth, the TMC MP recalled the promise made by the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election to every Indian that ₹15 lakh would be given to them once the saffron camp came to power.

Urge BJP to leave Tandoori chicken alone & ponder over far serious damage to Gandhiji’s ideals:



Non-violence - Bulldozer raj

Truth - 15 lakhs/Indian

Swaraj - End of Federalism

Simplicity- ₹10 lakh suit — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 30, 2022

She further said Gandhi's another ideal of swaraj was under threat as the country was seeing end of federalism, a common accusation of the Opposition against the Narendra Modi-led government. Moitra then cited Modi's custom-made suit worth ₹10 lakh against the ideal of simplicity as preached by the Father of the nation.

A day ago, Moitra without taking names slammed BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who had raised the chicken issue on Thursday, and Union Minister Smriti Irani, whose 18-year-old daughter has been accused of running an "illegal bar" in Goa by the Congress.

"BJP's hired help commenting on what food suspended MPs eat on dharna. Silly Souls! Don't you know your masters serve both tongue & cheek ?!" she wrote.

"Silly Souls" is the eatery and bar being linked to Irani's daughter.

Earlier, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said the Congress insulted Mahatma Gandhi by consuming chicken while sitting under the statue of the seeker of non-violence.

Weeks ago, Moitra had courted a controversy after she made a statement that Kaali is a ‘meat eating and alcohol accepting Goddess’ to her. (File Photo)

