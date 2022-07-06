Goddess Kali comment: Mahua Moitra faces complaints, says 'Bring it on, BJP'

Multiple complaints were filed across states on Wednesday against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra amid an uproar over her comment on Goddess Kaali.

So far, at least four complaints were filed in her home state – West Bengal – and another one was lodged in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP lodged complaints in Kolkata's Bowbazar area, Raghunathpur, Alipurduar, and Natabari in Cooch Behar district.

In Madhya Pradesh, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the crime branch in capital Bhopal under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (outraging religious feelings).

The controversy erupted after Moitra said at a recent event that she had every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kaali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess", as every person has the right to worship god and goddess in his or her own way. She made the statement when asked about a controversial poster of a film, titled ‘Kaali’, where the deity had been shown smoking cigarette along with the flag of the LGBTQ community behind her.

While the Trinamool Congress has distanced itself from the party MP's comments, her parliamentarian colleague Shashi Tharoor has extended support to her saying Moitra is being attacked for saying what every Hindu knows.

Amid condemnation from the BJP, Moitra has given an open challenge to saffron camp saying she is not afraid of anything, including its goons and police. "Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need back up forces.

Meanwhile, Moitra unfollowed the TMC's official account, a day after it issued a statement saying the MP's comment is not reflective of the party's stand. She now follows only one account and that is of West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee.

According to a PTI report, the Trinamool Congress leadership is likely to caution Krishnanagar MP from making such statements in future.

“The party has taken a serious note about it, and in no way supports such comments. Most likely, an explanation will be sought from her, and she will be cautioned from making such remarks in future,” a senior party leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(With inputs from bureau)

