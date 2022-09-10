Mahua Moitra’s ‘serious advice’ to BJP for ‘t-shirt jibe’ at Rahul Gandhi: ‘If we start…you’ll rue the day’

Hitting at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its 't-shirt' jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra warned the saffron party to be wary of ‘crossing the lines'. Moitra, who was earlier targeted by the BJP leaders over her ‘expensive’ Louis Vuitton bag, tweeted: “Seriously advise BJP to not cross line & comment on Opposition’s personal clothes & belongings. Remember if we start doing the same with watches, pens, shoes, rings & clothes BJP MPs wear, you’ll rue the day you started this game.”

On Friday, Shiv Sena MP and former Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took a jibe at the BJP and said only if the BJP could have calculated so fast the cost of 'electing the suit-book sarkar'. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said while the Congress is engaged in uniting the country, the ruling party is ‘still entrapped in T-shirts and khaki shorts.’ “The Centre has only a 'T-shirt' against the biggest Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he told the media.

The BJP attacked the Congress on social media, claiming that Rahul Gandhi, who has been raising the issue of inflation during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', was wearing a T-shirt worth ₹41,257 on Friday. Congress hit back at the BJP and said the ruling party at the Centre has been scared of the response of the people to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The party also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself wears clothes worth ₹10 lakh, and BJP would be scared to discuss this.

Taking to Twitter, Congress said, "Hey... are you scared? Seeing the crowd gathered in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Talk about the issue. Speak on unemployment and inflation. If we have to discuss the clothes, then Modi ji's suit of 10 lakhs and glasses of 1.5 lakhs should be discussed. Do the BJP want to discuss this?"

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi kicked off the third day of his ambitious nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari earlier today. Gandhi on Friday said that his Bharat Jodo Yatra was an attempt to “connect with people” and to “undo the damage caused by the BJP and RSS”.

