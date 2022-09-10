Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'suit-boot' jibe over Rahul Gandhi t-shirt row; ‘Nikkar’ swipe from Congress

Shiv Sena MP and former Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took a jibe at the BJP for its criticism of Rahul Gandhi's ₹41,000 Burberry t-shirt and said only if the BJP could have calculated so fast the cost of 'electing the suit-book sarkar'. Congress leader Pawan Khera who is with Rahul Gandhi in his 150-day Bharat Jodo Yatra took a swipe at the RSS and said, "Nikkarwale will only see the t-shirt". "One t-shirt has brought up coat, shawl, watch, pen, glasses, car, ship and bungalow," the Congress leader tweeted amid the intense debate over Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt.

The BJP on Friday stirred the debate by posting Rahul Gandhi's photo and the photo of the t-shirt along with its price. "Bharat, dekho," it tweeted. The Congress retorted and said if the debate is now over the price of clothes then PM Modi's suit worth ₹10 lakh and glasses worth ₹1.5 lakh will also be dragged.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the debate over the price of Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt is ridiculous. "Today they are raising questions on our containers, on our leader's t-shirt, tomorrow they will raise questions on my branded canvas shoes or on my socks, on baniyan and underwear. Is this the level of political debate that Mr Narendra Modi wants in our country? We are talking of price rise, unemployment, hum do hamare do, polarisation. This is nothing BJP's agenda of diversion. They just want to divert attention from this hugely positive Bharat Jodo Yatra that has evoked so much enthusiasm not only among Congress workers but among people across the country," Jairam Ramesh said.

"These are all signs that the BJP is rattled. The level of political debate to be debased to t-shirts and containers -- Chinese containers are on the border. Chinese are sitting on our territory," Jairam Ramesh said.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said while the Congress is uniting the country, the party which divides is still stuck in t-shirts and khaki shorts.

The containers arranged for the night stay of the yatris have also come in for criticism because of their 'luxury', though the party said the amenities available in the containers are minimum.

