Mahua Moitra is asked if she understands 'energy conservation'. Her reply

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra who is often at the centre of controversies launched a vitriolic attack on PM Modi as she dealt with social media critics in her own style. Mahua Moitra's Louis Vuitton bag also made a comeback on social media as she was asked about the bag as she spoke in the Lok Sabha on Friday on the Energy Conservation Amendment Bill 2022.

Vinay Prakash, a Twitter user who identifies himself as an ex civil servant, asked her whether she even understands what energy conservation is. "Modiji gave me a briefing session this morning right after he played with peacocks in his garden," Mahua Moitra tweeted.

Modiji gave me a briefing session this morning right after he played with peacocks in his garden. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 5, 2022

As Mahua Moitra posted a video of her Lok Sabha speech, another social media user asked her about her Louis Vuitton bag. To this she replied: "Gave it to Modiji to auction next after his suit."

Gave it to modiji to auction next after his suit . — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 5, 2022

After facing a huge backlash over her comments on Goddess Kaali, Mahua Moitra was in the discourse after a video of her with her Louis Vuitton bag inside the Lok Sabha went viral. BJP leaders claimed Mahua was hiding her bag during the debate on price rise in the House. Mahua Moitra replied to the critics with photos of all the times she was snapped with the bag implying that she had nothing to hide about the bag.

As Mahua Moitra spoke on the bill, she said it is a step in the right direction, but the government has an uncanny knack of ignoring what is important and concentrating on headlines. "For example, when we should be looking at the GDP, we are being exhorted by the government to concentrate on our DPs (display pictures)," she said.

