‘Bothered about DP instead of…’: Mahua Moitra's apparent dig at PM Modi

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday said the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill is a step in the right direction but added that the Centre has an uncanny knack of ignoring what is important and concentrating on headlines.

"For example, when we should be looking at the GDP, we are being exhorted by the government to concentrate on our DPs (display pictures)," she said in the Lok Sabha in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to put the Tricolour as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15.

"Currently, 95 per cent of the hydrogen produced is grey hydrogen, which is from natural gas, so there are technological challenges for transportation and usage. A major research and development effort is required in the green hydrogen space. It will not be easy to shift from 95 per cent grey hydrogen to green hydrogen," Moitra said.

The TMC MP warned, "We have to be really serious about energy conservation and encouraging energy conservation and it is just not enough to be a government of gasbags. We have got to do more than that."

Minister of power and new and renewable energy RK Singh, who had introduced the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha earlier this week, said developed countries are no match to India in the speed at achieving their pledges for clean energy as it has concern for the environment and is working towards becoming self-reliant in the energy sector.

He made the remarks after moving the bill in the House for consideration. The bill seeks to make it mandatory for buildings with a minimum connected load of 100 kW to meet their energy requirements from renewable sources.

The debate remained inconclusive and would be taken up later.

